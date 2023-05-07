King ‘complained over time keeping and boring wait’ outside Abbey – lip reader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King ‘complained over time keeping and boring wait’ outside Abbey – lip reader

By Press Association
The King and Queen arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for their coronation (Toby Melville/PA)
The King and Queen arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for their coronation (Toby Melville/PA)

The King grumbled “we can never be on time” and “there’s always something” following a hiccup at the start of his coronation, a lip reader has claimed.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey early, while the Prince and Princess of Wales – accompanied by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were late, missing their scheduled arrival time.

It meant the King and Queen were forced to wait outside, sat in their Diamond Jubilee State Coach, for some time for William and Kate to get there before Charles and Camilla could make their grand entrance.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen waiting in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (Toby Melville/PA)

A lip reader for Sky News said the King complained that it was a “negative”, allegedly remarking: “This is boring.”

“We can never be on time. Yes I’m…This is a negative. There’s always something…This is boring,” Sky News reported that the frustrated-looking monarch said.

William and Kate had been unable to overtake to get ahead of the King.

In the end, the prince and princess, eight-year-old Charlotte and Louis, five, were forced to join the King’s procession through the Abbey, instead of entering before him and waiting in their seats for Charles and Camilla’s arrival.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, said on Saturday, speaking outside St Margaret’s Church next to the Abbey, that there were “one or two” hiccups.

“There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan,” he said, before adding: “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”

In the early days of his reign, the King blasted a pen after it appeared to leak while he signed a book at Hillsborough Castle, telling aides “I can’t bear this bloody thing”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King and Queen had a problem with the pen when they sign the visitors book at Hillsborough Castle in September (Niall Carson/PA)

The King could be heard in a video clip asking the date, before standing up in frustration.

The Queen, who was given the pen, said “it’s going everywhere”, before the pair wiped their hands.

The King was then heard saying: “I can’t bear this bloody thing… every stinking time.”

It came after another pen-related incident at his Accession Council.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council (Victoria Jones/PA)

While signing historic documents, he gestured for an ornate pen holder to be taken away by an aide.

Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence to the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.

William and Kate were due to arrive at 10.45am, while Charles and Camilla’s arrival had been set for 10.53am in the carefully organised schedule, planned months in advance.

