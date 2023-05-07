Musical extravaganza marking King’s coronation kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Musical extravaganza marking King’s coronation kicks off

By Press Association
The Queen and King in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen and King in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert (Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen were welcomed with cheers by an audience of thousands as a star-studded night celebrating their coronation began.

Host and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville kicked off the show from a huge stage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with 20,000 members of the public invited to the musical extravaganza.

Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales is to take to the stage later and deliver a speech, after behind-the-scenes footage of William rehearsing and walking up to a microphone was shared on social media.

King Charles III coronation
Hugh Bonneville backstage at the Coronation Concert. Ian West/PA

The heir to the throne is likely to speak about his father the King who fulfilled his destiny on Saturday when he was crowned before the eyes of the world during a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones are among those appearing via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and include moments from beloved literary character Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Coronation Concert crowd
Crowds gather for the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles and Camilla were seated in the royal box and were joined by the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, who had played a starring role in the coronation, and Princess Charlotte.

A Palace spokesman said the King and Queen were “profoundly grateful” for all those involved in organising the celebrations and ceremony, and the spectators who attended on the day.

“Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield,” he said.

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger performing at the Coronation Concert (Yui Mok/PA)

There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran singer Steve Winwood – whose grandson Arthur Eliot was one of Camilla’s pages of honour – and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

