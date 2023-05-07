Coronation concert spectacular honours ‘the artist formerly known as prince’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation concert spectacular honours ‘the artist formerly known as prince’

By Press Association
The Queen and King in the royal box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen and King in the royal box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

A star-studded night of entertainment celebrating the King’s coronation began with Charles being thanked for making the event possible – by “weeding” his back garden at Windsor Castle.

Charles and Queen Camilla got into the party spirit waving union flags after being welcomed by a 20,000-strong audience – accommodated on the castle’s east terrace.

They received the cheers of the crowds as they took their seats in the royal box and were joined by the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, who had played a starring role in the coronation, Princess Charlotte.

The Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Host and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville kicked off the show by telling the televised global audience: “Tonight we’re getting the party started across the world, over 100 countries are watching and celebrating with us here in what has been the royal family’s back garden for almost 1,000 years.

“And doesn’t it look pristine and beautiful tonight, all thanks to His Majesty who was out here weeding at seven this morning.

“And we are of course delighted and honoured to be joined by newly crowned King Charles III. Whose lifelong passion for the arts we will be celebrating throughout the show – he himself of course is a painter, an artist – the artist formerly known as prince.”

Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa
Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa performing at the Coronation Concert (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles could be seen laughing as he heard the word “prince” and his wife beside him smiled.

He also appeared to enjoy a skit with Bonneville and The Muppet Show stars Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, who said “King Charlesy Warlesy” was “expecting” them in the royal box.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George smiled as they watched on intently.

DJ Pete Tong opened up the show with Ibiza classics – on the request of the King (Chris Jackson/PA)
DJ Pete Tong opened up the show with Ibiza classics – on the request of the King (Chris Jackson/PA)

The audience heard from the King at the top of the show, but not in a way expected – mixed into Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and Jerub.

Speaking to the PA news agency backstage ahead of the event, Tong said: “He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.”

A fragment of his televised address to the nation the day after the Queen died was played as the performance began.

Charles said: “And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

