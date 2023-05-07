William’s tribute to King at coronation concert: Pa, we are all so proud of you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

William’s tribute to King at coronation concert: Pa, we are all so proud of you

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prince of Wales has paid a touching public tribute to his father the King at the coronation concert, saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

Heir to throne William also made a sweet reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after taking to the stage, adding: “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

He told his newly crowned father Charles: “She would be a very proud mother.”

The prince delivered his speech in front of a crowd of 20,000 revellers at the star-studded Windsor Castle gala where the royal family gathered en masse to watch singers such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

He praised the King’s decades of service, his campaigning on green issues, Prince’s Trust charity and celebration of diversity and support for people of all backgrounds, communities and faiths.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen arrive in the royal box (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

William, a future king himself, also made his own historic pledge as he thanked the millions who serve in the military, schools, NHS and local communities, saying: “I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth.”

By publicly calling Charles “Pa” and expressing the royal family’s pride in him, he echoed the speeches his father gave at the late Queen’s successive Jubilee concerts, when he referred to her as “Mummy”.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales speaks at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

At his Golden Jubilee concert speech in 2002, Charles introduced his mother, as she stood beside him, with “Your Majesty… Mummy” and later said: “We feel proud of you.”

On Saturday, William was the only member of the royal family tasked with paying homage to the King during the ancient coronation ceremony, as he knelt before his father, touched his crown, kissed him on the cheek and vowed to be his “liege man of life and limb”.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Charles on stage with the Queen at the Golden Jubilee concert in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The prince began his stint on stage with the words “Good evening Your Majesties”.

But he made no other direct mention of his stepmother the Queen.

Camilla was anointed and crowned with Charles in Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales kisses his father the King during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

William launched into a joke about Richie’s well known hit All Night Long making the King chuckle by saying: “Good evening Windsor! A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening.

“I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important.

“But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.”

King Charles III coronation
Lionel Richie performs at the concert (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking of the late Queen, he said: “As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.

“And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother.

“For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service.”

King Charles III coronation
William on the stage as he delivers his special address (Yui Mok/PA)

He described how his father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey for his coronation – when he responded to the official greeting by a young chorister – were a pledge of service.

“It was a pledge to continue to serve,” William said.

“Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.”

He praised the King’s take on the natural world, saying: “He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue.”

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales looks on as the King and Queen wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Adrian Dennis/PA)

And heralded his establishment of the Prince’s Trust, adding: “It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.”

William continued: “Perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.”

While William highlighted Charles’s support of diversity, the Duke of Sussex claimed in his Netflix documentary at the start of the year that there was a “huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family.

King Charles III coronation
William laughs as Charles covers his face during the concert (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In 2021, the Windsors faced accusations of racism following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan, the first mixed race person to marry a senior royal for centuries, told Oprah that an unnamed royal expressed concerns with Harry about how dark their son’s skin might be before he was born.

More than 20 members of the royal family watched from the royal box as William delivered his speech.

Harry and Meghan were thousands of miles away in the US.

King Charles III coronation
The King waves at the crowds (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The duke headed straight back after the coronation ceremony to celebrate his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, while Meghan stayed in California rather than attending the service.

In his final comments, William told Charles: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.

“I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities.

“I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too.

“I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth. God save the King!”

