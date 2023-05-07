British superstars perform at Windsor coronation spectacular

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British superstars perform at Windsor coronation spectacular

By Press Association
Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen (Ian West/PA)
Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen (Ian West/PA)

A host of global superstars came together at Windsor Castle on Sunday night for a star-studded concert to mark the coronation.

The Coronation Concert, beamed onto large screens across the country, saw the Prince of Wales make a speech honouring his father the King before performances by Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli
Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli (Chris Jackson/PA)

Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls OBE, Alan Titchmarsh, and Sir Tom Jones gave pre-recorded video messages in honour of the King throughout the concert, which was hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa
Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa (Chris Jackson/PA)

Muppets stars Kermit and Miss Piggy also gave speeches, with the frog saying he was “honoured” to have been invited to the coronation.

At the same time, 10 towns and cities across the country were treated to “spectacular” light displays, while 1,000 drones took to the sky for a UK-first “multi-location drone show”.

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie (Yui Mok/PA)

The light display included the Welsh dragon, spanning 140m, beamed into the sky above Cardiff to the soundtrack of Paloma Faith singing Lullaby, while James Nesbitt performed a spoken word piece written by Daljit Nagra, chair of the Royal Society of Literature.

Hit makers including Katy Perry, who sang Roar and Firework, and Lionel Richie, who played renditions of Easy and All Night Long, entertained the 20,000 strong audience backed by a world-class 70-piece orchestra.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage (Chris Jackson/PA)

Take That then took to the stage with Greatest Day, Shine and, to close the show, Never Forget, featuring an intro from The Choristers of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The 300-strong Coronation Choir, conducted by Gareth Malone, performed an uplifting version of the Emeli Sande song Brighter Days, while Steve Winwood sang his hit song Higher Love, accompanied by the Commonwealth virtual choir, with singers from more than 40 Commonwealth countries.

The evening also saw a collaboration between five Royal patronages – The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art – who came together for the first time to perform Somewhere from West Side Story.

Other collaborations included Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, and Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger, who performed Reflection from Mulan.

