Poetic prelude to coronation light show heralds ‘a new phase, new chapter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Poetic prelude to coronation light show heralds ‘a new phase, new chapter’

By Press Association
A drone light display of a lion at the coronation concert (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A drone light display of a lion at the coronation concert (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A poem debuted at the coronation concert told of a new phase as city skies were lit up across the nation “like a smile”.

James Nesbitt performed a spoken word piece entitled We’re Lighting Up The Nation, written especially for the occasion by the chairman of the Royal Society of Literature Professor Daljit Nagra.

The Cold Feet star said: “No one’s an island when each is at home in the hope and glory! Born free – we’re a plucky bunch of every shade.

A drone light display at the coronation concert shows a whale soaring above the stage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A drone light display at the coronation concert shows a whale soaring above the stage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“From the bronze of the Celts across our Roman roads to Windrush and beyond, today, just now, the spectacular parades of light travelling from Windsor to iconic heartlands across the realm so the kingdom be unified.

“Imagine Edinburgh Castle near monuments for Scott and Burns, or imagine across the waters of Belfast our titanic dockyard and the blood-sweat, the toil that launched a thousand ships.

“Over there’s Blackpool for Punch & Judy, glad rags for the tango and foxtrot, and out for a pint of Newkie Brown by the Gateshead Bridge, that harp of the Toon, the Tyne – it’s all mine.

“Now all Yorkshire beams from the hall of seven-hilled Sheffield, now my heart’s with the famed anthem, the land of my fathers at Cardiff Millennium!

“Everywhere I look, from the golden miles of Leicester with their chicken masalas and jollof rice to an eco-haven amid the botanical gardens of Cambridge like the oasis at Eden with its rainforest under a dome, to our bold promise of the cliffs of Dover, everywhere I look, within our shores, I feel a new phase, new chapter must begin, just now, so let’s light up the nation like a smile!”

Paloma Faith perform Lullaby at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle as light displays were held in cities around the country (Yui Mok/PA)
Paloma Faith performs Lullaby at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle as light displays were held in cities around the country (Yui Mok/PA)

Paloma Faith performed Lullaby at the Windsor concert as towns and cities across the country were lit up.

The singer wore a puffy pink dress, a black headband and long shiny gloves as light shows took place in 10 towns and cities, including Sheffield, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Belfast and Newcastle.

The displays also included the Welsh dragon, spanning 140m, beamed into the sky above Cardiff, whilst a watering can hovered above the Eden Project’s famous Biomes in Cornwall.

Poet Professor Daljit Nagra (PA)
Poet Professor Daljit Nagra (PA)

Prof Nagra, Professor of Creative Writing at Brunel University London, said his poem was about the nation coming together and he was honoured to be asked to write the poem by BBC One and the Palace on behalf of the royal society.

His references to staples of British culture and mentions of major cities around the country drew large cheers from the crowd.

“My poem is about the nation coming together as various iconic sites around the United Kingdom are lit up,” Prof Nagra, whose Sikh Punjabi parents moved to Britain from India in the late 50s, said.

“It’s packed with references to British cultural moments. For example, the opening line refers to John Donne’s great poem that opens ‘No man is an island’. I imagine he said this when he was the Dean of St Paul’s and speaking, as it were, to the nation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.
Owners of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Mearns home fear substation plans will ruin tranquil Mearns
4
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun
5
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
6
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
7
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on
8
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.
Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate
9
Buckie Rotary Club organised a Coronation Vintage Vehicle Run to Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Cars and tractors on show in Buckie Vintage Vehicle Run
10
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty