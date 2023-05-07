Cheers and laughter as Coronation Concert crowd enjoy star-studded show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Cheers and laughter as Coronation Concert crowd enjoy star-studded show

By Press Association
The crowd at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (PA)
The crowd at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (PA)

The sun shone for crowds at Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert – with cheers lasting as the day turned to night during the star-studded show.

Cheers filled the air as the royal family arrived at the beginning of the concert and continued until the very last song.

Host Hugh Bonneville’s joke dubbing the King “the artist formerly known as prince” won laughs, as did his set with an amorous Miss Piggy.

King Charles III coronation
The Prince of Wales, King and Queen in the royal box at the Coronation Concert (PA)

However, there were groans when the Prince of Wales followed Lionel Richie on stage and quipped that, unlike the performer, he would not go on “all night long” – the title of Richie’s second song of the night.

As examples of the King’s watercolours were projected onto Windsor Castle, the crowd fell silent to watch.

And there were gasps from guests at the stunning light display which painted the night sky above the castle with a series of images.

Performances by Richie, Katy Perry, and Olly Murs prompted the biggest cheers, with Richie getting everyone on their feet to dance and sing along.

King Charles III coronation
Lionel Richie got the crowd on their feet during the Coronation Concert (PA)

More reflective moments included Stella McCartney’s address about the environment and a Winnie the Pooh skit which did not seem to elicit as much of a response as Paddington Bear’s appearance with Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Away from the stage, long queues built up at food trucks, with waiting times topping 90 minutes at some stations.

Ticket-holders had been told not to bring their own snacks and food found during security checks as guests arrived was confiscated and binned.

There were also queues for people to get inside the the concert but such frustrations did not dampen the lively audience spirit.

