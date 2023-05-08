Coronation festivities continue with Big Help Out and EastEnders street party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation festivities continue with Big Help Out and EastEnders street party

By Press Association
Festivities will continue on the Monday bank holiday to celebrate the King’s coronation with the Big Help Out (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Festivities will continue on the Monday bank holiday to celebrate the King’s coronation with the Big Help Out (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Festivities will continue on the Monday bank holiday to celebrate the King’s coronation with the Big Help Out.

The King and Queen will not be appearing publicly on Monday – the day of the Big Help Out, which is billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark Charles’s crowning.

Other royals will be out and about with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester visiting the Coptic Orthodox Church in London where young volunteers will be hosting a coronation street party.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading.

The Big Help Out day is organised by The Together Coalition and partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the United Kingdom.

It will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities and will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves to create a lasting legacy.

On Monday evening from 7.30pm, EastEnders will hold a coronation-themed street party in Albert Square hosted by the residents of Walford.

The public have been encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday with more than 1,500 charities involved.

King Charles III coronation
Krishan Kant Attri, Julie Siddiqi, Venerable Ajahn Amaro and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby taking part in the Big Help Out which aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers (Aaron Chown/PA)

An app has been created to allow people to search for volunteering opportunities, ranging from helping the elderly to working with environmental charities and supporting animal welfare.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “While wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place right across Britain on Monday May 7, (the King and Queen) will not be attending any events in-person.

“These will instead be attended by other members of the royal family.”

Camilla is patron of the Royal Voluntary Service charity and has been patron of the Big Lunch initiative since 2013.

The extra bank holiday, which will take place across the UK, caps off a long weekend of celebrations.

King Charles III coronation concert
The Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Sunday night (Yui Mok/PA)

On Sunday night Charles and Camilla attended a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle featuring actors, singers and entertainers – and Kermit the Frog who managed to gatecrash the royal box.

Take That, billed as pop “royalty”, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie brought the house down and got the royal family on their feet and dancing – including Charles and Camilla – during the 95-minute extravaganza.

The Prince of Wales gave the most passionate tribute of the night, telling his father before 20,000 spectators: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

The concert, hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, saw the King’s life celebrated, from his service in the Armed Forces to his passion for the arts and his charitable work.

Footage from Charles’ life was shown during the tributes from celebrities who included actors Hugh Jack and Pierce Brosnan, former Strictly Come Dancing dancer Oti Mabuse and adventurer Bear Grylls.

A host of celebrities recorded messages for Charles or highlighted little known facts, while Hollywood star Tom Cruise delivered his pre-recorded tribute while at the controls of his Top Gun Warbird plane.

Highlighting the fact that Charles was qualified as a helicopter pilot, he said: “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time”, before saluting and banking off.

The de Havilland Chipmunk WP903 which the-then Prince Charles learnt how to fly in Spring 1969 while he was a student at Cambridge University on display at display at Shuttleworth aerodrome near Bedford on Sunday May 2 2023, as part of the King and Country Air Show. Credit should read: Hilton Holloway.
The de Havilland Chipmunk WP903, in which the-then Prince Charles learned how to fly in 969, will take to the air at Shuttleworth aerodrome near Bedford on Sunday (Hilton Holloway/PA)

The King’s lifelong connection to the skies was also marked in Bedford on Sunday with the de Havilland Chipmunk WP903 in which he learned to fly in 1969 taking part in the King and Country Air Show at Shuttleworth aerodrome.

The 70-year-old fire-engine red single-engined primary trainer aircraft delighted crowds as it took to the sky alongside a host of other vintage military aeroplanes.

Built in 1952, the tandem, two-seat aircraft served with the RAF Queen’s Flight before it was used to teach the young Charles to fly at RAF Tangmere while he was a student at Cambridge University in 1969.

The future King flew solo for the first time in the plane at RAF Bassingbourn on January 14 1969 before being awarded his private pilot’s licence in March 1969 and his RAF preliminary flying badge on August 2.

