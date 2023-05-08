Special constable Penny Lancaster ‘proud and honoured’ over coronation role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Special constable Penny Lancaster ‘proud and honoured’ over coronation role

By Press Association
Penny Lancaster (PA)
Penny Lancaster (PA)

Special constable Penny Lancaster has said she is “tremendously proud and honoured” to have been part of the police force working on Saturday for the King’s coronation.

The former model and TV presenter, 52, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, began volunteering with City of London Police after appearing in Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime, in which celebrities swapped their day jobs with those of emergency service professionals.

She later completed her training to become a special constable in April 2021.

Lancaster told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB): “It was the most fabulous day and of course, tremendously proud and honoured to have been given that opportunity, along with the City of London Police, that I’m a special constable for.

“There were the regular officers and then the specials (on duty) and, of course, we volunteer our time to help with the duties of policing, and we were stationed on Whitehall, right opposite 10 Downing Street, just behind New Scotland Yard.”

In September last year Lancaster took to the streets of central London as part of the policing operation for the Queen’s funeral procession.

There were around 11,500 police on duty in London on Saturday, with Lancaster explaining her shift ran from 6am to around 4pm.

She told GMB: “We got to know the members of the public that were in front of us quite well. And there were people travelling from Miami and Scotland and Wales and all over.

“And it was just incredible to see the different generations there were, you know, grandparents with their little chairs out, and there were little toddlers on dads’ shoulders, and everyone (with) painted faces and waving flags.

“So we got to chat and engage with the public and, of course, our priority was to make sure that the ceremony and the passing of the carriages, the procession went smoothly without being interrupted.”

Asked about the briefing she had been given for the day, she explained: “So all ran smoothly where we were based, we worked very closely with the Met, and they were in full PPE protection.

The Coronation Procession passes along Whitehall to Buckingham Palace
The Coronation Procession passes along Whitehall to Buckingham Palace (PA)

“So they had their armour and batons and handcuffs, whereas myself and the officers that were on the route itself, were in our very smart tunics. We didn’t have that type of protection.

“So there were two barriers, so the crowd were behind two barriers with the Met officers within the crowd, and they had armed forces, it was well covered.

“Our main message to us was to be smart and look smart, and to be alert and just to inform our inspectors and those officers in the crowd if we saw anything suspicious but luckily it was a fantastic atmosphere…”.

Lancaster added that they had also been briefed about “some of the dangers that could occur”, including horses getting spooked and said that “if someone attempted to come over the barrier, I would have most certainly intervened”.

The Loose Women panellist said she was “really, really proud of our royal family and the connection that they have around the world”.

