Police hunt four suspects after teenager stabbed to death

By Press Association
A second 17-year-old boy was also hurt in the incident but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening (Yui Mok/PA)
A second 17-year-old boy was also hurt in the incident but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening (Yui Mok/PA)

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Buckinghamshire in a “targeted attack”, police said.

Thames Valley Police are hunting for up to four suspects – who had their faces covered – following the attack in High Wycombe at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Another 17-year-old boy was also hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he has been taken to hospital.

Officers were called to reports of the stabbing in the Easton Street area of High Wycombe at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

No arrests have been made.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown said the investigation into the “tragic incident” was in “the very early stages” and “details as to what has happened are currently very limited”.

He added: “The incident occurred between around 7pm and 7.30pm close to the main car parks of Easton Street at a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.

“It is therefore very important that anyone who was close to Easton Street at this time and saw something unusual or out of the ordinary or indeed knows anything about this incident gets in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone who has any information or footage from dash-cams, doorbells or CCTV close to Easton Street is urged to make contact.

“This is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has been killed, and I know that it will cause a great deal of concern in the community.

“However, I’d like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack.”

He said there would be a “large police presence” in the area as officers investigated.

Anyone with information or footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43230199275.

It comes after three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in east London over a period of less than eight hours on the eve of the coronation.

A 16-year-old was ambushed as he left school and stabbed to death, while murder investigations were also started after the killings of an 18-year-old and a man in his late 20s, the Metropolitan Police said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man who has been named by police as Ben Moncrieff was killed in Bath, in Somerset, on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Southgate Street area of the city at around 3.30am on Saturday where the victim was found critically injured and died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said three people were arrested the same day, with two released without charge, while a 15-year-old suspect remained in custody after police were granted more time to question him over the incident.

