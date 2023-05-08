Prince Louis digs in with family at Big Help Out event renovating Scout hut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince Louis digs in with family at Big Help Out event renovating Scout hut

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales and Prince Louis join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out to mark the crowning of the King and Queen Camilla (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Prince Louis join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out to mark the crowning of the King and Queen Camilla (Daniel Leal/PA)

Prince Louis made up for missing out on a night of musical excitement celebrating the King’s coronation – by messing about in a digger.

The young royal joined his big brother and sister – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – helping to renovate a Scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out.

The Prince of Wales and Prince Louis join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
The Prince of Wales and Prince Louis join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Prince George join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
The Prince of Wales and Prince George join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)

When the Prince of Wales took control of a digger, Louis sat in his father’s lap as William moved the mechanical arm and grabbed a bucket full of soil before dumping it on a spoil heap.

Later the five-year-old prince was given the task of filling a wheelbarrow with what looked like builders’ sand and he focused on the job, diligently shovelling the material before wheeling the barrow himself.

Prince George joins volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince George joins volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)

George was allowed to use a drill and concentrated as he worked making a hole in a piece of wood.

Charlotte was spotted painting what appeared to be doors and Louis tried his hand at interior decorating, making hand prints on a wall under the direction of the Princess of Wales, as the royals volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough helping to renovate and improve the building.

Princess Charlotte joins volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Princess Charlotte joins volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)

The event was another milestone for Louis, who has made a number of official public appearances including attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham with his parents and siblings.

The young royals got a reward for their hard work, toasting marshmallows over a barbecue, and then tried their hand at archery.

Prince Louis tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prince George, watched by the Princess of Wales, tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince George, watched by the Princess of Wales, tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)
Princess Charlotte tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Princess Charlotte tries archery while joining volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)

Across the country people have been encouraged to devote some free time on the Monday of the coronation bank holiday weekend for the Big Help Out, aimed at showcasing volunteering.

The event was a change from Sunday night’s star-studded coronation concert, where George and Charlotte waved Union flags, sang and sported glowing wristbands during the Windsor Castle event that featured global stars including Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and a host of celebrities from film, TV and theatre.

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis volunteering during the Big Help Out (Daniel Leal/PA)

William and Kate looked relaxed after their late night, which ended with them hosting an after-show reception for some of those involved in the show and which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)

The duke paid a moving tribute to the King during the concert, telling his father: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

