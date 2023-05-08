Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty don aprons as surprise volunteers at lunch club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty don aprons as surprise volunteers at lunch club

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak at the Royal Voluntary Service Mill End Lunch Club (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)
Rishi Sunak at the Royal Voluntary Service Mill End Lunch Club (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

Diners at a local lunch club in Hertfordshire have said they feel “really fortunate” after a surprise visit by the Prime Minister as part of the Big Help Out.

Local residents, most of them elderly, were served lamb casserole and wine by “very special guests” Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, in the dining room of Mill End Community Centre in Rickmansworth.

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) runs a lunch club at the centre from Monday to Friday, predominantly for people in the community who are removed from family networks.

King Charles III coronation
Rishi Sunak proved an attentive waiter (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty chopped parsnips and strawberries in the kitchen in black aprons before joining the room in a toast which ended in the group saying “long live the King” and giving three cheers.

Across the country people have been encouraged to devote some free time on the Monday of the coronation bank holiday weekend for the Big Help Out, aimed at showcasing volunteering.

Diners, who had not been warned about their prestigious helpers, chatted and took selfies with the Prime Minister surrounded by Union flag tablecloths, napkins and helium balloons, and rows of golden paper crowns.

Mr Sunak could be heard telling people about a “big street party” he attended yesterday in Downing Street to celebrate the coronation.

He chatted with volunteers about how many courses the club usually serves and whether there were any “particular favourites” on the menu.

One diner, Val Leach, a former teacher from Rickmansworth, told the PA news agency: “I told him I had been a young Conservative when I was 16 but over the years I lost my way as the party lost its way, but I’m back now.”

King Charles III coronation
Rishi Sunak taking a selfie with diner Val Leach (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

With a miniature crown around her neck, the 77-year-old added that she was the proud owner of a bottle of whiskey signed by Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron.

Another regular, 89-year-old Peter Worthington, called the Prime Minister “brilliant”.

“What a relaxed person,” the former vet said. “He was just like one of the crowd.”

“It was a lovely surprise. What you see is what you get. They are natural.

“They don’t appear to be career politicians – so refreshing.

“We’ve been really fortunate.”

Pauline Warren, who has a brain injury and struggles to cook for herself, said she made Mr Sunak laugh.

She told PA: “He brought my lunch and put it down in front of me. I said I always vote for people who feed me and he thought that was quite funny.”

King Charles III coronation
Mr Sunak and Akshata Murty donned aprons to help prepare the food (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of RVS and co-creator of the Big Help Out campaign, told PA that the charity runs hundreds of lunch clubs for people in various local communities – catering for the elderly, people with learning disabilities and those with long-term health conditions.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s visit, she said: “It was brilliant, absolutely amazing that they took the time to come in.

“What was really impressive was that they just wanted to help out.

“They came in, they donned their pinnies, they helped prepare the lunch, served the lunch and then they spent a lot of time with a lot of care talking to the clients that came here.”

