Prince Louis tries his hand at labouring as royals help renovate Scout hut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince Louis tries his hand at labouring as royals help renovate Scout hut

By Press Association
Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales toasted marshmallows during their visit (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales toasted marshmallows during their visit (Daniel Leal/PA)

Prince Louis got stuck into a spot of painting, digging and decorating when he volunteered with his family to mark the coronation of his grandfather the King.

The young royal joined his big brother and sister – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – helping renovate a Scout hut site in Slough, Berkshire, as part of the Big Help Out, under the watchful eye of their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Eager to try everything from shovelling sand to painting a planter base and wheeling a barrow, the five-year-old royal ended the day splashed with paint but got his reward – a marshmallow-and-chocolate biscuit sandwich.

When William took control of a digger and dumped a bucket full of earth onto a spoil heap, Louis was sat in his father’s lap after seeing nine-year-old George have a go and telling mum Kate “I want to go in with him”.

Louis was given his chance to take charge and asked “What does this one do?” as he pulled a lever, but was not phased when the digger lurched back slightly and was encouraged by his father, who said “Keep going Louis, that’s it”.

Later, the five-year-old prince was given the task of filling a wheelbarrow with builders’ sand and he focused on the job, diligently shovelling the material before wheeling the barrow himself.

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis made a number of wheelbarrow runs (Daniel Leal/PA)

Kate watched over her son, telling him to shovel in a “bit more” and when the barrow was a quarter full, Louis wheeled it away to help volunteers building a path and made a number of runs.

The young royals beavered away helping renovate the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut as the adults reset a path, dug a new soakaway, sanded and revarnished a door, screwed together planters and created a mural as a lasting legacy of their work.

Louis and Charlotte, aged eight, painted the brick base of a planter with masonry paint and as the young prince sploshed it about, his sister told him: “You’ve got paint in your hair! Louis, look at me! Look at me!”

King Charles III coronation
The young royal tried archery during his visit to the Scouts (Daniel Leal/PA)

The five-year-old carried on regardless and his sister added: “You’ve got to wipe it.”

One volunteer asked Louis: “You might want to be a painter when you grow up?”

To which Louis replied: “No, a fighter pilot.”

Nearby, George was given a drill and screwed wooden planters together, helped by a volunteer, as his father also assembled the boxes and at the end William quipped they would have to “clean up my mess” but was told he had done a “good job”.

A boisterous Louis joined his sister making handprints on a mural inside the Scout building and when asked which prints were his, pointed as he said “I did one there, there and there”.

King Charles III coronation
Louis appeared to enjoy the volunteering (Daniel Leal/PA)

The three young royals took part in a game of archery which brought out the competitive spirit in the siblings, and later the family were presented with Scout scarves.

Scout member Milena Pereira said about the archery: “Charlotte mentioned she has done it before at home, but they were all determined to have a go.

“They were really nice and respectful, a nice family, so today was a nice surprise, we didn’t know they were coming.”

Before leaving, Louis was treated to a “smore” – a marshmallow-and-chocolate biscuit sandwich – as the youngster roasted marshmallows over a brazier.

William smiled and said: “You won’t hear a peep out of him now for about 20 minutes.”

King Charles III coronation
The young prince added his handprints to a mural in the Scout hut (Daniel Leal/PA)

And the five-year-old staggered around after taking a bite, as he enjoyed the moment, and bumped into his sister.

Kensington Palace described the event as Louis’ first royal engagement, although he has attended a number or high-profile royal events it is thought the Slough visit was the first time the prince has actively engaged with the public.

Matt Hyde, chief executive of The Scout Association, told the PA news agency: “We’ve had an extraordinary day, you could see the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family helped out and had a great time.

“Prince Louis was leading the way with the wheelbarrow of sand that he was helping to repair a path.

“They were all painting doors, they were helping screw together planting boxes and also there was lots of digging as well, which the Prince of Wales enjoyed.

“It looked like they had an incredible time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
dog attack
Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club
3
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
4
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row
6
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…
7
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss…
8
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: VAR let Aberdeen down again at Ibrox, Ross County set up great…
10
Amy Louise Wardaugh, aged two, playing next to a damp wall in the flat.
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Aberdeen dad claims beetles and worms coming…