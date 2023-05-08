In Pictures: Faith leaders, politicians and royals all pitch in for Big Help Out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Faith leaders, politicians and royals all pitch in for Big Help Out

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pose with volunteers in Slough during their Big Help Out visit (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pose with volunteers in Slough during their Big Help Out visit (Daniel Leal/PA)

Festivities to mark the King’s coronation continued on Monday with the Big Help Out.

The initiative – organised by The Together Coalition and partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK – was designed to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

Although the King and Queen were not appearing publicly on Monday, other royals and religious and political leaders were out and about lending a hand.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty speak to members of a community group’s lunch club at Mill End Community Centre, Rickmansworth, as part of the Big Help Out
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty chat to members of a community group lunch club at Mill End Community Centre in Rickmansworth as part of the Big Help Out (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hugs a member of a community group’s lunch club at Mill End Community Centre, Rickmansworth, after helping to prepare and serve food and drinks , as part of the Big Help Out
Mr Sunak helped prepare and serve food and drinks at the event (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, left, serving lunch during the Big Help Out
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby volunteered by serving lunch during a visit to the Catching Lives Open Centre in Canterbury (Neil Turner/Lambeth Palace/PA)
The Duchess of Gloucester speaks to members of the public as she attends a Big Help Out event outside St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington, where young volunteers are also hosting a Coronation Street Party
The Duchess of Gloucester attended a Big Help Out event outside St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington, where young volunteers were also hosting a coronation street party (James Manning/PA)
The Duke of Gloucester leaves St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington, following his visit to their Big Help Out event, where young volunteers also hosted a Coronation Street Party
The Duke of Gloucester leaves St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church following his visit to the Big Help Out event at the venue (James Manning/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading with a four-month-old puppy named Lucy
The Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with a four-month-old puppy named Lucy, take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with four-month-old puppy Lucy (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf meets members of the local community during a visit to the Whitfield Community Larder in Dundee, as part of The Big Help Out
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf meets members of the local community during a visit to the Whitfield Community Larder in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Krishan Kant Attri, Julie Siddiqi and Venerable Ajahn Amaro prepare food as they join other faith leaders in taking part in the Big Help Out, at the Passage in London
Krishan Kant Attri, Julie Siddiqi and Venerable Ajahn Amaro prepare food as they join other faith leaders at the Big Help Out event at the Passage in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales join volunteers helping renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scout Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prince George joins volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out
Prince George used a drill during his visit (Daniel Leal/PA)
Princess Charlotte joins volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out
While Princess Charlotte tried her hand at painting (Daniel Leal/PA)

