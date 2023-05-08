UK to be hit with thundery showers in coming week, forecasters say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to be hit with thundery showers in coming week, forecasters say

By Press Association
The UK can expect showers and sunshine over the week (James Manning/PA)
The UK can expect thundery showers among spells of sunshine over the coming week, according to the Met Office.

Flood alerts are currently in force for England and Scotland – but despite continued predictions of rain, the forecaster said it should feel warm in any sun across the UK.

Liverpool is set for sunshine on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening in time for the Eurovision kick-off, which includes a series of outdoor events.

According to the Met Office forecast, the city can expect cloud and some rain on Wednesday, sun and rain on Thursday, and a dry Friday.

The final day of the competition, Saturday, is set to remain dry and cloudy – with temperatures reaching a high of 16C.

More generally, the Met Office said the UK will see rain on Tuesday with some heavy, thundery showers in the south and east in particular.

In London, Tuesday will begin bright and dry but heavy showers will develop in the afternoon, bringing the risk of hail and thunder before a drier evening.

Temperatures in the capital could reach 20C.

Showers are said to continue across the UK into Wednesday and Thursday amongst spells of sunshine before a dry Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said in a video on Monday: “It wouldn’t be a bank holiday without some wet weather across the country and we’ve certainly got that through the course of the day ahead.

“There will be some sunshine and showers as low pressure dominates the weather pattern however towards the end of the week into the weekend this area of high pressure may just start to build in to give a drier few days.”

Mr Dewhurst said the weather “brightens up for everyone” on Tuesday afternoon.

“A day of sunshine and showers to come, some of the showers could be heavy at times, the odd rumble of thunder is possible so there could be some local disruption so it’s worth taking extra care when you’re out and about,” he went on.

The meteorologist said there would be a “good deal of sunshine” across western parts of England and in northern Wales too.

“This will help lift temperatures overall reaching the mid to high teens,” he added.

“So it will feel quite warm and that sunshine is strong.”

He said “heavy showers” are expected on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

“So looking forward to the rest of the week there will be a continuation of these sunny spells and heavy thundery showers,” Mr Dewhurst added.

“But the good news is it does start to turn drier by Friday and it looks like it could hold on for Saturday and perhaps Sunday too, particularly in the south and it will feel quite warm in the sunshine throughout the week too.”

