Violence in pornography referenced in child-on-child sex abuse cases – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Violence in pornography referenced in child-on-child sex abuse cases – research

By Press Association
References to sexual violence commonly found in pornography were found in half of police transcripts from child-on-child sex abuse cases, research found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
References to sexual violence commonly found in pornography were found in half of police transcripts from child-on-child sex abuse cases, research found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Acts of sexual violence commonly found in pornography were referenced in half of police interview transcripts of child-on-child sex abuse cases examined by the Children’s Commissioner for England.

Dame Rachel de Souza described the finding as “incredibly concerning” and said further review of some of the cases found children suggesting direct links between exposure to pornography and harmful sexual behaviour.

In a bid to investigate the role that pornography might play in some child abuse cases the commissioner’s office used statutory powers to, for the first time, collect and analyse just over 500 files on child-on-child sexual abuse.

The resulting report, published on Tuesday, considered 379 transcripts from one police force, of interviews with children who have been sexually harmed and children who have sexually harmed another child.

It also looked at 123 Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) documents from one NHS foundation trust regarding children who were sexually harmed by other children.

It found that, of the police interviews, 50% contained reference to an act of physical aggression, act of humiliation or act of coercion, while 10% of the SARC documents contained reference to at least one of these acts.

In the police transcripts the most common acts referenced were name-calling which sometimes included the term “worthless”, while the most common category of sexual violence was physical aggression, with 35% of cases involving slapping, strangulation, hairpulling, gagging, spanking, whipping, punching or kicking.

Almost one in 10 (9%) of the cases for which the police transcripts were looked at involved both an act of physical aggression and an act of humiliation.

Dame Rachel said the latest evidence is “compelling” and suggests that “acts commonly taking place in pornography are also occurring in terrible cases of child sexual abuse and violence”.

Describing the latest research as “perhaps the work that I have found
hardest to publish since becoming Children’s Commissioner”, she said the case for bringing in the most robust protections for children online is stronger than ever.

She said: “Each of the 502 case files analysed for this report represents terrible trauma wrought on a child by another child.”

She said the report “contributes to the literature on pornography’s role in shaping and fuelling violence against women and girls” and that while the risk factors behind harmful sexual behaviour and children abusing other children are complex, “much of the abuse is taking forms which are depicted in pornography”.

Dame Rachel said the nature, scale and impacts of online pornography should not be shied away from as she called for the Online Safety Bill to complete its passage through Parliament “as an urgent priority”.

The Bill, which is currently undergoing line-by-line scrutiny in the House of Lords, must ensure that all platforms which host pornography have robust age verification on adult content in place, that the requirements to protect children from online pornography are consistent across all types of regulated services, and should mandate that all sites remove illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, she said.

Dame Rachel’s report follows research by her office earlier this year which found that almost half of young people believe girls expect sex to involve physical aggression and found that one in 10 children in England had viewed pornography aged just nine, with half of those surveyed having seen it by the time they reached the age of 13.

Of her latest research she said: “What this compelling new evidence now shows is that these acts commonly taking place in pornography are also occurring in terrible cases of child sexual abuse and violence.

“When we combine that with what children and young people themselves tell us about the influence porn has on their behaviour and wellbeing, I believe we have a stronger case than ever for bringing in the most robust protections for children online.

“No child should be able to access or watch pornography. Passing the Online Safety Bill must be a priority if we are to protect children quickly and effectively – but it is also just one part of the essential and urgent work of protecting children from sexual abuse.”

Lynn Perry, chief executive of children’s charity Barnardo’s, said their frontline workers have supported children who have taken part in sexual acts they have seen online “despite feeling uncomfortable and even scared”.

She added: “Barnardo’s remains concerned that the Online Safety Bill does not go far enough to protect children from stumbling across harmful content.

“The Government must strengthen the new laws by introducing robust age verification for pornography websites, as well as making sure that content which is already illegal to sell in a shop is also illegal online.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…