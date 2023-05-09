Liverpudlian bringing Ukrainian aid workers to Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Liverpudlian bringing Ukrainian aid workers to Eurovision

By Press Association
Tim Johnson, far left, and volunteers in Warsaw (Tim Johnson/PA)
Tim Johnson, far left, and volunteers in Warsaw (Tim Johnson/PA)

A Liverpool man is giving a group of his fellow aid workers, who “have put their lives on hold” by assisting Ukrainian refugees, a break by helping them travel to the UK for Eurovision and a tour of Merseyside.

Tim Johnson, a 37-year-old IT consultant, is helping at least 12 aid workers – six Ukrainians and six Poles – who have worked with Ukrainians affected by war to obtain visas to attend Eurovision events in Liverpool and enjoy a tour, which will include a visit to Anfield football stadium and the Royal Liver Building.

Two of the group are travelling from Ukraine via Warsaw to attend Eurovision Song Contest events, while the rest are coming from Poland.

Mr Johnson’s experience with aid work began in Poland at the start of the war, when he was staying in the country with his Polish fiance and decided to pitch in and buy large quantities of food for Ukrainian refugees.

Liverpool man bringing Ukrainians to Eurovision
Tim Johnson, centre right, with a volunteer (Nataliya/PA)

The Liverpudlian has been helping Ukrainian refugees ever since, as he travels back to Poland around once a month to volunteer and has fundraised in the UK for Ukrainians who have fled the war.

He described the aid workers he has worked alongside as “really special people”.

He told the PA news agency: “They’ve suffered everything a refugee has suffered, and then they’ve chosen to help other people arriving.

“They deserve a break and, as Ukrainians, they deserve to be in Liverpool for their Eurovision year.”

Mr Johnson said “one of the team of absolutely phenomenal people” assisting fellow Ukrainian refugees was overjoyed to learn she will be travelling to Liverpool.

“She doesn’t speak any English but she opened up her passport, found the UK visa inside and she phoned me up crying, saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’,” he said.

“Those kinds of moments stick with you.”

“It makes it worth it, that these guys will get a break.”

Liverpool man bringing Ukrainians to Eurovision
Mr Johnson, far left, with volunteers (Nataliya/PA)

When Mr Johnson saw Liverpool had been announced as host of Eurovision 2023, he was struck by a “random brainwave” and decided to help some aid volunteers get to the city for the contest.

Ukraine emerged as the champions of Eurovision last year but Liverpool was chosen as the host country for this year’s contest as Russian attacks on the war-torn country continue.

Mr Johnson said he was helping the aid workers with their visa applications and offering “moral support” during the “long, hard process”.

He said the visa application process involves a “massive amount of paperwork” and requires the two people travelling from Ukraine to wait in Warsaw while their applications are being sorted.

“Imagine how someone would feel, having left a war zone, effectively, and then they have to sit and go through all that process,” he said.

“As a British citizen, it’s interesting to see because you don’t normally see that side.”

Liverpool man bringing Ukrainians to Eurovision
Mr Johnson, right, with a volunteer (Nataliya/PA)

Although Mr Johnson was not able to secure tickets for the Eurovision finals or semi-finals, the group will be watching the final rehearsals for the first semi-final and the final.

He said: “They’ll see the final show in its entirety in the afternoon of the final day and then we’ve got tickets for the Eurovision Village for them to see it on the big screens.”

The volunteers will make the most of their trip to the UK, with Mr Johnson saying he “has a whole week planned” for the special guests.

He said he is funding the trips without the assistance of any charities and “lots of local companies and tourist attractions have helped”.

The owner of The Hanover Hotel, a friend, has “very kindly given us rooms and accommodation for all the visitors and he’s done it for basically cost price”, he said.

Liverpool man bringing Ukrainians to Eurovision
Mr Johnson, top left, with some volunteers who will be travelling to the UK (Rafal/PA)

The group will be given tours of Anfield and the Royal Liver Building 360 and will take a day trip to the capital to enjoy a whirl around the London Eye and be hosted on the viewing platform of The Shard.

“The response that we’ve had, it’s been absolutely brilliant,” Mr Johnson said.

Reflecting on the long process of organising the trip, he said: “If you have an idea for something like this, don’t give up on it.”

He added: “I’m quite tired at the moment because of all the logistics but it feels amazing that we’re going make this happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…