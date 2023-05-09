UK-based tech company claims quantum computing ‘breakthrough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK-based tech company claims quantum computing ‘breakthrough’

By Press Association
Scientists at a UK-based tech company believe they are now a step closer to building a quantum computer (Yui Mok/PA)
Scientists at a UK-based tech company believe they are now a step closer to building a quantum computer (Yui Mok/PA)

Scientists at a UK-based tech company believe they are now a step closer to building a quantum computer that can solve real-world problems, after making progress towards creating a system that protects against errors.

Experts at Quantinuum said they have made a “breakthrough” towards making quantum computing fault tolerant, which would give the system the ability to continue operating without interruption, even if one or more of its components fail.

The race to build a fully functional quantum computer has mostly focused on correcting errors that affect the system, but Ilyas Khan, the company’s founder and chief product officer, said no-one has shown “an actual demonstration of a step towards qubits, the quantum equivalent of what we refer to as a ‘bit’ in existing computers, that are naturally fault tolerant”.

He described the finding as a “transistor moment for the quantum computing industry”, saying Quantinuum used a “different methodology for generating qubits that has been researched for well over a quarter of a century”.

Quantum computers use the properties of quantum physics to store data and perform computations.

The basic units of information in conventional computers are called bits and are stored as a string of 1s and 0s.

In a quantum computer system, these units are known as qubits and can be both 1s and 0s at the same time.

This is thought to give quantum machines much greater computational power than conventional machines, performing tasks that would take existing computers many years.

However, progress towards commercially viable quantum machines has been slow.

This is because the ability to pass information in quantum computers is fragile, and environmental interference such as heat and defects in materials can cause errors to creep up.

Over the last few decades, physicists have mostly focused on controlling or removing such errors.

Meanwhile, experts have also theorised that the solution could be found in an exotic version of a qubit, known as a topological qubit – which Quantinuum’s scientists believe they have now created.

Topological qubits relate to a mathematical study known as topology, where a structure undergoing physical changes still holds the properties of its original form.

It means this type of qubit has properties that can protect the quantum state from being disturbed by the environment, essentially paving the way for quantum computing systems that need minimal error correction.

Mr Khan said: “We are announcing for the first time the detection and creation of topological qubits that could become the basis for a quantum computer that solves complex problems, rather than something that is merely a proof of concept.”

For the system to work, topological qubits require the presence of a type of exotic particle known as non-Abelian anyons, which encode information using a technique known as braiding.

Quantinuum said it used the company’s H2 quantum processor to create and manipulate non-Abelian anyons for the first time, adding the work was “a significant step towards universal fault-tolerant quantum computing”.

Mr Khan said: “Our newly-launched H2 quantum processor is the first machine that can achieve this breakthrough moment.”

Their work has been published as a preprint on the online portal arXiv and is currently undergoing a peer-review process before being published in a journal.

Commenting on the results, Professor Winfried Hensinger, director of the University of Sussex Centre for Quantum Technologies, who was not involved in the research, described the work as a “very nice achievement” demonstrating the power of a technology known as “trapped ions” used in the H2 processor.

Prof Hensinger, who is also and chief scientist and cofounder at quantum computing spin-out company, Universal Quantum, added: “The breakthrough reported by Quantinuum corresponds to the experimental demonstration of a particular quantum state that is interesting for scientists because of its particular properties.

“The demonstration is made using a transport-based trapped-ion quantum computer.

“Such machines are very powerful – indeed we also develop them at Universal Quantum, because of their ability for every quantum bit to interact with any other quantum bit.”

Quantinuum, which also has offices in the US, Germany and Japan, was formed in 2021, following the merger of two quantum computing companies: Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum.

