Teenager locked up for life over stabbing death of 14-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager locked up for life over stabbing death of 14-year-old

By Press Association
Marques Walker, had a history of carrying deadly weapons (Met Police/PA)
Marques Walker, had a history of carrying deadly weapons (Met Police/PA)

A mother has issued an emotional plea to tackle knife crime as her 14-year-old son’s killer was locked up for life, saying: “It can be anyone’s child.”

Jermaine Cools was fatally stabbed with a machete in Croydon, south London, on November 18 2021.

The unarmed child was the youngest fatality involving knife crime in the capital that year.

His 16-year-old killer, Marques Walker, had a history of carrying deadly weapons and had been on bail for carrying a Zombie knife six weeks before.

Showing a lack of remorse, he wrote about the murder in rap lyrics saying: “Even if that youth was a civilian I would still rewind and chef up (stab) his back.”

Jermaine Cools death
Jermaine Cools (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Walker, now aged 17, pleaded guilty to murder, possessing a knife and causing grievous bodily harm to a fellow inmate while in youth detention after the killing.

On Tuesday, Walker became the first youth to be sentenced on television as he was detained for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 19 years.

Judge Sarah Munro KC, who was briefly interrupted by angry shouting from the public gallery, said: “This is yet another case of the senseless murder of a young teenager committed for reasons no mature adult could fathom.”

She said Walker stabbed Jermaine “mercilessly” and the victim “must have been terrified and in agony”.

Marques Walker court case
A knife seized by Metropolitan Police in Croydon (Met Police/PA)

Jermaine’s mother Lorraine Dudek described the failure to deal with Walker’s knife-carrying habit as a “missed opportunity”.

She said: “Had it been addressed earlier he would not have had the opportunity to go out to kill.

“Young males get caught with a knife, the knife gets confiscated. Within an hour they get another one from Snapchat or social media.

“Stop and search has its place and it’s very, very good for removing weapons but the follow-up has to be there.

“When Jermaine got stopped and searched I was happy about it. Some parents complain about their children being stopped and searched – that could be the deterrent that stops them.”

Ms Dudek told how the family had witnessed “victim blaming” as people struggled to accept that boys with no gang connection could be “stabbed for no reason”.

But she said: “People don’t realise it can just be anyone’s child.”

The court heard how Walker, from Bromley, Kent, was caught on CCTV footage calmly walking towards Jermaine and drawing a machete from his coat.

Jermaine either fell or was pushed to the ground before the youth ran towards him and repeatedly lunged at him with the blade.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC said: “It is clear that Jermaine Cools did not stand a chance. He could offer no resistance. He was unarmed, he was on the floor, and he was totally vulnerable.

“He was stabbed a total of seven times by Marques Walker in a senseless attack of extreme ferocity.”

Jermaine, who had previously confided in his parents that he was worried about knife crime, was driven by a passer-by to the Mayday Hospital where he died from a wound to the chest.

Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks.

On December 27 2021, he was found at an address hiding behind a bed and initially gave a false name to officers.

Marques Walker court case
A knife seized by police at a school (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The court was told the defendant had previously been caught carrying three large knives.

A Rambo-style blade was seized at his school and at the time of the murder he was on bail for possessing a Zombie knife six weeks earlier.

Jermaine’s parents described their son as a “beautiful” child and a “bright light in the world” who was just interested in music and cars.

Ms Dudek said: “He had become aware that knife crime is massive. A lot of teenagers live with the threat of knife crime.

“It was at the forefront of his mind. He became aware of the fact Croydon has the highest amount of knife crime in London – that’s where his mind was in.”

Ms Dudek suggested that tackling knife crime started at home and said she had always told Jermaine never to carry a blade.

She said: “For me, Jermaine was the closest person to me, he was the best child ever.

“We do not live any more. We just exist. When they took his life, they took ours. We just exist now. We exist in pain.”

Ms Dudek thanked the people who came to her son’s aid, saying: “I’m very grateful to them because without them my son would have died in the street.”

She added: “All these gang members. All his friends and family that protected him have my son’s blood on their hands. I will never forgive the defendant.”

Jermaine’s father Julius Cools said: “I just feel I have not got justice yet. Everyone that was involved should get justice.

Referring to Walker, he said: “Your devilish actions that night took Jermaine from us. You stabbed him so many times, if it was one or two wounds maybe Jermaine would have survived but you kept stabbing him.”

“I want justice for my son. The one that pushed my son, pushed him down for someone to stab him, should get the same justice.”

Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh, of Scotland Yard, said: “It was a horrific event that should never have happened. He was the very youngest that year to have lost their life to knife crime.

“Jermaine’s family have spoken out about knife crime and I hope that their courage in speaking out may stop some other family losing a child to this evil crime.

“This youth was able to obtain knife after knife. Anyone seeing the pictures of those weapons police seized from him in the months leading up to the killing of Jermaine should be concerned that weapons like this seem so readily available to young men.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…