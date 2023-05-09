Herd of cattle used to protect environment in the Cotswolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Herd of cattle used to protect environment in the Cotswolds

By Press Association
The Stroud Valley (National Trust)
The Stroud Valley (National Trust)

A herd of 100 cattle is being used to boost nature across several thousand hectares of the Cotswolds.

The National Trust is using the belted Galloway herd for conservation grazing in Gloucestershire’s Stroud Valleys.

The Stroud Landscape Project is transforming 21,000 hectares by creating havens for wildlife that are more resilient to climate change.

Delicate plants and herbs such as thyme, are thriving thanks to the grazing of Belted Galloway cattle (Ross Hoddinott/National Trust/PA)
Delicate plants and herbs such as thyme, are thriving thanks to the grazing of belted Galloway cattle (Ross Hoddinott/National Trust/PA)

The project, which started in 2017, has already seen wildflower grasslands flourishing, ancient woodlands being restored, wildlife corridors established and lost species reintroduced such as the large blue butterfly.

Over the next three years, more havens for wildlife will be created and restored across 320 hectares, and this autumn 1,140 metres of new hedgerows will be planted at Boundary Court and on the Ebworth estate.

The charity is focusing on restoring the grasslands in the Cotswolds and is using the herd of belted Galloway for this.

Belted Galloways, or “Belties” as they are affectionately called, are experts at grazing steep slopes and devouring grasses many other animals would find less palatable.

With their help, delicate plants and herbs such as marjoram, thyme, vetches and rare orchids are thriving, along with a wide range of wildlife such as Duke of Burgundy butterflies and greater horseshoe bats.

Belties graze and manage the grasslands, and depending on the wildlife to be encouraged they can leave the grass long or short – acting as natural lawnmowers, and also fertilisers.

Joining the herd this spring is a young pedigree belted Galloway bull called Charlie, who is red and white as opposed to the more familiar “humbug” striped black and white Beltie.

Studies are revealing how this simple change can have a positive long-term impact on the herd and the environment.

Matt Watts, National Trust farm manager, said: “We’re already seeing hotter, drier summers as a result of climate change.

“There have been a lot of studies on heat stress and coat colour in livestock, with lighter coated cattle proven to cope better with the heat, so this year we took the decision to buy a red and white bull.

“Charlie is settling in well and we’ll see his first offspring next spring.

“In the future we hope to have a future-proof conservation grazing herd, and one that is key to the way we managed and maintain this wilder, species-rich landscape.”

Some of the herd have now moved into Woodchester Park to support the colony of rare greater and lesser horseshoe bats whose summer roost is in Woodchester Mansion.

Grazing Belties not only encourage more natural grassland but also more dung beetles and insects, which are a vital source of food for the bats.

Mark Funnell, from the National Trust, added: “This is exactly the type of project that we need to see more of across the country.

“Nature is in trouble. We need nature – and nature needs us.

“We know that by working with others it is far easier to scale up our fight to tackle the nature crisis – and it is through projects like these that you can often see quick results that not only benefit nature – but people too.

“We have big ambitions along with many in the sector to do all that we can to reverse nature decline so that we can see vast improvements by 2030.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
6
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…