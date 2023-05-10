Baby with DNA from three people born in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby with DNA from three people born in the UK

By Press Association
The scientific technique is designed to prevent children being born with devastating mitochondrial diseases (PA)
The scientific technique is designed to prevent children being born with devastating mitochondrial diseases (PA)

A baby has been born using three people’s DNA for the first time in the UK.

Most of the child’s DNA comes from their two parents but about 0.1% has come from a third person – another woman.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said “less than five” babies have been born in the UK this way, but no further details have been released, to protect their identity.

The scientific technique is designed to prevent children being born with devastating mitochondrial diseases.

These are long-term, genetic and often inherited disorders that occur when mitochondria fail to carry out their function of producing energy for cells in the body.

These illnesses can be very serious and often fatal.

In children, symptoms can include poor growth, poor muscle tone, weakness, failure to thrive, spasms and a slow-down in progress or a slow deterioration.

Some families have lost several children to inherited mitochondrial diseases and the new technique, mitochondrial donation treatment which is a modified form of IVF, is seen as their only chance of having a healthy child.

The DNA from the second woman only affects the mitochondria, and does not affect other key traits in the child such as appearance.

The latest findings were first reported by the Guardian following a freedom of information request.

Britain became the first country in the world to formally allow mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) when the HFEA gave a cautious green light to the procedure in 2017.

In 2018, fertility doctors at the Newcastle Fertility Centre at Life were given permission by HFEA to give two women the treatment.

The technique used in the UK by Newcastle Fertility is pronuclear transfer (PNT).

This is where a woman’s eggs and a donor woman’s eggs are fertilised by injecting sperm from the patient’s partner or husband.

Scientists then remove the nuclear DNA from the egg and the sperm, which are contained in the pronuclei.

The pronuclei from the patient’s egg are then allowed to fuse with the donor egg.

This results in a reconstructed egg, which contains the nuclear DNA from the patient and her partner and mitochondrial DNA from the donor.

The resulting embryo or embryos are then used in treatment.

Peter Thompson, chief executive of the HFEA, said: “Mitochondrial donation treatment offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial illness the possibility of a healthy child.

“The UK was the first country in the world to allow mitochondrial donation treatment within a regulatory environment.

“The HFEA oversee a robust framework which ensures that mitochondrial donation is provided in a safe and ethical manner.

“All applications for treatment are assessed on an individual basis against the tests set out in the law and only after independent advice from experts.

“These are still early days for mitochondrial donation treatment and the HFEA continues to review clinical and scientific developments.”

Sarah Norcross, director of the Progress Education Trust, said UK laws relating to the treatment were “passed only after many years of careful research, assessment and deliberation”.

She added: “Even then, it was decided that use of this technology would be permitted by the regulator only on a case-by-case basis.

“This measured approach was and is appropriate, given the relative novelty of this technology.

“News that a small number of babies with donated mitochondria have now been born in the UK is the next step in what will probably remain a slow and cautious process of assessing and refining mitochondrial donation.”

