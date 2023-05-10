Family to meet new Justice Secretary over release of daughter’s killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family to meet new Justice Secretary over release of daughter’s killer

By Press Association
Robert Brown killed Joanna Simpson in 2010 (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Robert Brown killed Joanna Simpson in 2010 (Thames Valley Police/PA)

The mother of a woman killed by her husband will meet the new Justice Secretary to discuss her daughter’s killer’s release.

British Airways captain Robert Brown killed Joanna Simpson, 46, in their family home in October 2010 as their two young children cowered in a playroom, before dumping her body in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park.

He was acquitted of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court the following year, having admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Brown, who believed he was “stitched up” by a prenuptial agreement, is due to be released on licence in November after serving 13 years of a 26-year sentence because the lesser charge means he will not face a Parole Board.

However, new Justice Secretary Alex Chalk could use his powers to refer the case to the board to consider whether it is safe to release him.

Joanna Simpson murder
Robert Brown was acquitted of murder having admitted manslaughter (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Joanna’s mother, Diana Parks, said: “Well, I’m very grateful that he’s agreed to meet us and I just really hope that we can get through to him that Brown is not fit to be released, and that he should stay in prison for as long as possible.”

She added: “I am very concerned about his release because he will seek revenge. He will blame everybody else but himself for what he did.

“Jo’s friends, my family and women in general will be in danger because he has lost everything that he had.

“He’s been stripped of it all. He’s lost his job as a British Airways air captain. He’s lost his home.

“He’s lost his status, he has lost his high earning. But most of all he’s lost his children, because they never want to see him again.”

Ms Simpson’s friend, Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, who is also chairwoman of Refuge, the largest domestic abuse charity in the UK, said that Mr Chalk was the “one man on the planet” who can stop her friend’s killer from being released.

“With manslaughter in the determinate sentence, which is what Robert Brown got, they get given a sentence but they are entitled to be let out halfway through – now two thirds of the way through.

“And that’s the problem, there is no protection for the public.

“And what we’re trying to do is leverage the changes that came in last year, which gives one man on this planet the ability to stop this from happening and that is Alex (Chalk).”

Brown, formerly of Winkfield, Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

If released on licence he will be subject to a number of conditions. If he breaks those conditions, including by committing a crime, he may be sent back to prison.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said: “The Lord Chancellor understands the anguish Mrs Parkes and Ms Barkworth-Nanton feel at the prospect of Robert Brown’s release and has invited them to meet with him before he considers this case later in the year.”

