William ‘couldn’t walk for a week’ after playing football, Blissett reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

William ‘couldn’t walk for a week’ after playing football, Blissett reveals

By Press Association
Luther Blissett with his OBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Luther Blissett with his OBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales revealed “he couldn’t walk for a week” after playing 11-a-side football recently as he handed out honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

William spoke about his recent footballing exploits to ex-England striker Luther Blissett, who was receiving an OBE for his services to football and for his charity work.

Blissett was one of the most prominent black English footballers in the 1970s and 80s and he was the first black footballer to score a hat-trick for England.

The 65-year-old former Watford player told the PA news agency: “We had just a couple of little words. I did ask him if he would love to come and join us on the (Watford former) players club and he said yes, he would love to.

“He said he was playing (football) last week and he said he couldn’t walk for a week afterwards. He says he still plays 11-a-side.”

Luther Blissett chats to William
Luther Blissett chats to William (Yui Mok/PA)

Blissett spoke to the prince about his charity work and to share his well-wishes following the coronation at the weekend.

He also called on footballers to keep supporting each other and try to bring their communities together.

Reflecting on how the sport has changed since his playing days, Blissett said: “Back in the 70s into the 80s it was just about the football, the sport and the relationship you have with your supporters.

“I think the game now is not quite the same. I think with the influx of players from all over the world and managers and coaches from all over the world, it has changed to a degree.

“There is not quite that community link that used to be there. We at Watford are now looking to do that. With the former players club we are trying to bring that back.”

Blissett also called on football to learn from the women’s game and the success of the Lionesses and praised the England women’s squad for being such great role models.

Luther Blissett and the Prince of Wales
Luther Blissett and the Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “The men’s game should have a close look at the way the Lionesses are and the way they’ve gone about what they have done.

“We can learn a lot from that team spirit and remind everybody that you can’t do it on your own. You need people around you to do it.”

Blissett is now patron of Sporting Memories, which uses the power of sport to unlock memories in people with dementia, depression or loneliness.

He said he hoped his award would open doors to allow him to take his work with former football players further and they are currently also working with veterans.

In 2021 Blissett was made a freeman of the borough of Watford in recognition of his charity work and fight against racism. He previously told PA that he received a bullet in the post during his playing days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…