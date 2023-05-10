Collection of genome sequences hails new era in scientific research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collection of genome sequences hails new era in scientific research

By Press Association
Scientists have released a new “pangenome” sequence in a bid to try and understand more about the differences between people’s genes.

A pangenome combines the genome sequences of many people which means that it is easier to see all of the genetic diversity and differences in that collection.

Researchers from the international Human Pangenome Reference Consortium have announced that they have mapped out the genomes of 47 people in the new pangenome sequence, and aim to increase this number to 350 by the middle of next year.

Experts hope that the work, which has been published as a collection of papers in the journal Nature, will lead to a “a new age of genetic diagnosis”.

When researchers and clinicians study people’s DNA, their genetic information is compared to a “reference” sequence of genomes.

The human reference genome was first completed 20 years ago.

Despite many revisions to the sequence, the three billion letters of DNA code that make up this reference genome were put together using information from just 20 people who lived in the same part of North America, and most of the reference sequence is from only one person.

Experts have said that the reference genome does not reflect the full genetic diversity of humanity, something which the new project is trying to solve.

Any two people’s genomes are, on average, more than 99% identical.

But the small differences are what make people different from one another and can provide insights about their health including how to predict outcomes, diagnose disease and guide medical treatments.

“Everyone has a unique genome, so using a single reference genome sequence for every person can lead to inequities in genomic analyses,” said co-author of the main study, Adam Phillippy, from the National Human Genome Research Institute in the US.

“For example, predicting a genetic disease might not work as well for someone whose genome is more different from the reference genome.”

The new pangenome sequence builds upon the previous reference genome sequence, adding more than 100 million new bases, or “letters” in DNA, academics said.

The previous reference genome is described as “linear” while the new pangenome represents many different versions of the human genome sequence at the same time and has been likened to a “map of a subway system”.

Eric Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, added: “Basic researchers and clinicians who use genomics need access to a reference sequence that reflects the remarkable diversity of the human population. This will help make the reference useful for all people, thereby helping to reduce the chances of propagating health disparities.”

Commenting, Professor David Adelson, from the University of Adelaide in Australia, said: “Why is a pangenome so exciting? It includes all the differences between the genomes of the individuals that have been sequenced.

“All you have to do is look around you to see how different people are. These differences reflect differences in our genomes. Up until now we have used a single genome sequence as a reference for the detection of genetic changes that cause disease. That reference did not include differences between people or populations.

“With the pangenome we can now look for genetic changes across many individuals and ultimately the pangenome will grow to include information from thousands and perhaps millions of genome sequences.

“This means our ability to use genetic information for diagnosis will increase enormously. With the current pangenome from only 45 humans, the accuracy of detection to find genetic changes has gone up by 34% and the number of large, difficult-to-detect changes we now know about has gone up by over 100%.

“This paper heralds a new age of genetic diagnosis, that will benefit people from all ancestries, unlike our current reference genome that does not reflect all the diversity of humanity.”

