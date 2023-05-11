What the papers say – May 11

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Archbishop of Canterbury takes centre stage on the front of Thursday’s newspapers after his comments on the Illegal Migration Bill.

Days after his leading role in the coronation, the Most Rev Justin Welby spoke out against the bill in the House of Lords with differing takes on his intervention.

The Guardian labels the archbishop’s words as a “stinging attack” on the bill which he called “morally unacceptable”.

The Guardian labels the archbishop's words as a "stinging attack" on the bill which he called "morally unacceptable".

“Arch enemies” is the take of the Metro which says the archbishop was in a “face-off” with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Arch enemies" is the take of the Metro which says the archbishop was in a "face-off" with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The archbishop’s intervention is not met with universal acclaim with the Daily Express labelling his “attack” on the legislation as “wrong”.

The archbishop's intervention is not met with universal acclaim with the Daily Express labelling his "attack" on the legislation as "wrong".

And the Daily Mail asks “What’s so moral about not stopping people smugglers?”

And the Daily Mail asks "What's so moral about not stopping people smugglers?"

Migration also features on the front of the Financial Times, but it focuses on government plans to prevent family members from joining overseas students in the UK.

Migration also features on the front of the Financial Times, but it focuses on government plans to prevent family members from joining overseas students in the UK.

The Times features a picture of the archbishop during his speech, but leads on plans for doctors without the “highest level of training” to raise numbers at GP surgeries.

The Times features a picture of the archbishop during his speech, but leads on plans for doctors without the "highest level of training" to raise numbers at GP surgeries.

Health is also the focus of the Daily Mirror which concentrates on the results of a report into how long Covid is hitting sufferers.

Brexit catches the eye of The Daily Telegraph as it reports on business secretary Kemi Badenoch saying the Government is unable to scrap many European laws.

Brexit catches the eye of The Daily Telegraph as it reports on business secretary Kemi Badenoch saying the Government is unable to scrap many European laws.

The i says millions of people will face even more mortgage hikes as the Bank of England prepares for another rise in interest rates.

The digital edition of The Independent leads on the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologising to the Duke of Sussex as a trial into phone-hacking claims begins.

The digital edition of The Independent leads on the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologising to the Duke of Sussex as a trial into phone-hacking claims begins.

The Sun concentrates on celebrity as it says This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield barely speak off camera.

The Sun concentrates on celebrity as it says This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield barely speak off camera.

And the Daily Star has the debate on whether “old man white vests” are a cool fashion item this year.