Sophie offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ as motorbike escorting duchess injures OAP

The Duchess of Edinburgh has said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” are with a woman in her 80s who is in a critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting the royal.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian at around 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in west London.

Buckingham Palace said Sophie is “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services”, adding that she will “keep abreast of developments”.

In a short statement, the palace said: “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.

“Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital.

She remains in a critical condition and her family have been informed, the force said.

On Wednesday evening, police said no other injuries were reported, inquiries into the crash were ongoing and road closures remained in place.

The force said the Directorate of Professional Standards, which investigates officers’ conduct, has been informed as is routine.