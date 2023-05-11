Youth in court over fatal machete attack on Walthamstow schoolboy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Youth in court over fatal machete attack on Walthamstow schoolboy

By Press Association
Renell Charles, 16, who was stabbed to death last Friday afternoon (Met Police/PA)
Renell Charles, 16, who was stabbed to death last Friday afternoon (Met Police/PA)

A youth has appeared in court accused of fatally stabbing a schoolboy with a machete in front of fellow pupils.

Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, east London, was killed last Friday afternoon in what police described as a “brutal attack”.

It happened close to the school on Markhouse Road shortly after the end of the day, and was witnessed by other students and passers-by.

Renell had left school and was walking along the road when his attacker allegedly got out of a taxi and ran towards him, assaulted him and knocked him to the ground.

The attacker then chased Renell, pulled out a large machete and stabbed him several times, it is claimed.

Police and medics were called to the scene but the victim could not be saved.

A post-mortem examination identified two particularly significant injuries – a fatal wound to the chest and a deep stab to the back.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, walked into Forest Gate police station on May 8 and was later charged with murder.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by video link from Feltham Young Offenders Institute.

Judge Nigel Lickley set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on July 27 and a provisional 10-day trial from January 22 2024.

Setting out the allegation, he told the defendant: “The facts of this case as described by the prosecution are that you in the middle of the afternoon on May 5 armed with a machete got out of a taxi and attacked Renell Charles who had just left his school in Walthamstow.”

The defendant was further remanded into custody.

Previously, headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the “darkest of days” for the school community, adding: “A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack.

“Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving…
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week