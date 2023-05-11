Nearly a quarter of train journeys to be on nationalised services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly a quarter of train journeys to be on nationalised services

By Press Association
Nearly one in four passenger journeys on Britain’s railways will be on nationalised services once TransPennine Express comes under Government control (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nearly one in four passenger journeys on Britain’s railways will be on nationalised services once TransPennine Express comes under Government control (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nearly one in four (24%) passenger journeys on Britain’s railways will be on nationalised services once TransPennine Express comes under Government control.

The analysis by the PA news agency comes as Labour reiterated its pledge to nationalise all services.

The UK Government’s Operator of Last Resort already controls London North Eastern Railway, Northern and Southeastern services.

It will take over TransPennine Express on May 28.

Meanwhile, ScotRail and Transport for Wales are run by the Scottish and Welsh governments respectively.

PA’s analysis is based on passenger figures for the 12 months to December 2022, which are the latest available.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “This endless cycle of shambolic private operators failing passengers shows the Conservatives’ rail system is fundamentally broken.

“The next Labour government will end this sticking plaster politics by bringing our railways back into public ownership as contracts expire, ending the Tories’ failing system, and putting passengers back at the heart of our rail network.”

Johnbosco Nwogbo, lead campaigner at We Own It, a group campaigning against privatisation of public services, said people have “had enough of private companies ripping them off and leaving them stranded at the station”.

He went on: “Unreliable transport affects our work, our leisure, our lives.

“Passengers are fed up with missing meetings and taking hours to get home from work, or missing out on weekend trips they used to enjoy.

“We can’t trust trains to get us from A to B despite paying some of the highest fares in Europe: at that point, it’s time to rethink how we run our railways.”

Transport Salaried Staffs Association organiser for TransPennine Express, Alan Valentine, said “fragmented private railways are an abject failure”.

He continued: “If this Tory government really wants to build a British economy for the coming decades, the first thing it should do is listen to passengers, business and our union, all of whom want safe, reliable rail services.

“The only way to do that is to run a rail network for the people, by the people.”

The Department for Transport said its decision on TransPennine Express is “temporary and it is the Government’s full intention that it will return to the private sector”.

In February, Transport Secretary Mark Harper pledged to enhance the role of the private sector in Britain’s railways.

A new body named Great British Railways will issue passenger service contracts to private companies to run trains.

