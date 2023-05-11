‘No concerns’ about Richard Sharp’s integrity while he was BBC chairman – review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No concerns’ about Richard Sharp’s integrity while he was BBC chairman – review

By Press Association
Richard Sharp (DCMS/PA)
Richard Sharp (DCMS/PA)

There were “no concerns” about Richard Sharp’s integrity while he was BBC chairman, a BBC conflicts of interest review commissioned after he was embroiled in a cronyism row involving Boris Johnson has found.

The former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative party donor resigned from his role at the corporation last month over helping the former prime minister secure an £800,000 loan facility. He will stand down at the end of June.

A report by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC previously found he had breached the governance code for public appointments after he failed to “disclose potential perceived conflicts of interest” to the panel that interviewed candidates and advised ministers on his appointment.

BBC Chairman post
The BBC review looked at Richard Sharp’s conflict of interest obligations since he was made chairman (House of Commons/PA)

A separate review by the BBC, conducted by three non-executive members of the board’s Nominations Committee – Sir Nick Serota, Dame Elan Closs Stephens and Shirley Garrood – looked into Mr Sharp’s obligations in respect of conflicts of interest since his appointment as chairman.

The review has concluded there were no concerns about the chairman’s integrity while in the role, but noted the relevant declarations should have been made at the outset of his tenure, to avoid any potential perceived conflicts of interest.

It recommended there should be “greater attention” paid to the disclosure of relevant personal and professional interests at the start of meetings of the board and its committees in future and there should be a clearer process by which meetings between board members and senior political figures – including social events – were diarised and notified to the BBC.

The BBC previously said the review was “entirely separate” to the review by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments, which looked at the appointment process specifically.

The Nominations Committee review only considered matters after the chairman’s appointment in February 2021.

