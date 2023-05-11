Far-right extremist given eight-year term for firearm and explosives offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Far-right extremist given eight-year term for firearm and explosives offences

By Press Association
Vaughn Dolphin (West Midlands Police/PA)
Vaughn Dolphin (West Midlands Police/PA)

A gun-making far-right extremist who said minorities “should be shot” and accidentally blew up his kitchen while experimenting with explosives has been ordered to be detained for eight-and-a-half years.

Vaughn Dolphin was convicted last month of six offences of possessing terrorist information, two of recklessly disseminating a terrorist publication, two of having an explosive substance and one of possessing a firearm without a licence.

A Birmingham Crown Court trial was told Dolphin, 20, filmed himself in a gas mask surrounded by a choking cloud of smoke, after attempting to blend a blast mixture in a saucepan on a domestic hob.

Smoke-filled kitchen
A screengrab from Vaughn Dolphin’s video of his smoke-filled kitchen (West Midlands Police/PA)

Dolphin, of Walsall Wood Road, Aldridge, Walsall, West Midlands, was arrested last year after a police raid uncovered guides on how to build a shotgun and homemade plastic explosives on an encrypted USB drive.

Also discovered was a host of Nazi-related material and a rudimentary gun made by Dolphin from a piece of aluminium tube – which police described as a “viable” firearm.

Dolphin is known to have communicated with white supremacists, and was proven to have made anti-Muslim comments while calling for minorities to be shot.

Vaughn Dolphin's shed
Vaughn Dolphin’s shed, showing a homemade shield and the Waffen-SS totenkopf skull and crossbones on display (West Midlands Police/PA)

Passing sentence on Dolphin on Thursday, Judge Melbourne Inman KC said: “The jury heard you were a member of extreme right-wing groups holding extreme racist ideas.”

Addressing the terrorist information and publications disseminated or possessed by Dolphin, the judge said of one of 11 offences: “It’s an aggravating factor that you were in contact with a number of extremists and the material was a horrific recording of multiple murders.

“You had a rudimentary but effective muzzle-loading firearm.”

Stressing that there was a strong need for deterrence because of the obvious danger posed by such offending, the judge added: “The offences were committed over a three-month period.

“The material related to making items that could be used to kill or seriously injure people.”

The judge accepted that Dolphin, who was not found to have intended to encourage terrorism, was still relatively immature for his age.

As well as an eight-and-a-half-year sentence of detention in a young offenders institution, Dolphin was handed a 12-month extended period on licence to be added to the end of the term.

He was told that he will not become eligible for parole until he has served five years.

Vaughn Dolphin bedroom shelf
Vaughn Dolphin’s bedroom shelf, with the decommissioned grenade, mortar bomb and ammunition (West Midlands Police/PA)

At Dolphin’s trial it emerged that he had been a college student studying public services, which included a topic detailing the horrifying effects of terrorism and terrorist attacks on civilians.

Among the charges he was convicted of was one related to the “reckless” online sharing of a video, which could encourage terrorism, of a gun attack in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 people were killed by 18-year-old white supremacist Payton Gendron in May last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sinkhole has shut the road. Image: Jasperimage.
Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
4
Tracy Ward runs Freshly Centred. Image: Tracy Ward
Freshly Centered: Stonehaven mum-of-two builds Pilates empire that welcomes all
5
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
6
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Four charged after almost £5,000 drugs seized in Inverness
7
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told
9
Jan Tore Endresen, CEO of Big Issue eBikes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Six months on, is anyone using the Aberdeen ebike hire?
5
10
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again