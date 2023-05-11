Hammerhead sharks ‘hold their breath to stay warm when diving into cold waters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hammerhead sharks ‘hold their breath to stay warm when diving into cold waters’

By Press Association
A young scalloped hammerhead shark (Alamy/PA)
A young scalloped hammerhead shark (Alamy/PA)

Hammerhead sharks hold their breath as they hunt in deep, cold waters, in order to maintain their body temperature, a new study suggests.

According to the research, previously unobserved and unexpected behaviour, which has broad similarities to breath-holding thermoregulation strategies employed by marine mammals, may be widespread among other deep-diving sharks and fishes.

Like most fishes, sharks are fully ectothermic (cold-blooded), and their body temperatures are largely regulated by their immediate environment.

However, this can be a challenge for large predatory fish who need certain body temperatures to function yet venture into colder, deeper waters to find prey.

For example, scalloped hammerhead sharks, which occupy warm surface waters in temperate and tropical coastal regions, routinely make repeated deep dives to depths exceeding 800 metres.

Here water temperatures can get as low as 4C as they hunt for prey.

Because of their make up, and the way their blood vessel network is structured to actively conserve body heat, it is unknown how these sharks can maintain body temperature during deep, near frigid dives.

To explore this mystery, Mark Royer at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawaii, and colleagues developed state-of-the-art implants that were placed in adult sharks, that measured depth, ambient water temperature, activity rates, body movements and internal body temperature.

They found the sharks maintained an elevated body temperature (up to 20C above ambient temperatures), throughout the deepest portion of each dive and only rapidly began to lose heat on their return to the surface.

According to the scientists, the sharks maintain their body heat by effectively holding their breath while diving.

The animals could minimise the loss of body heat due to breathing cold water, by closing their mouths and/or gill slits tightly to reduce the flow of cold water across the gill.

However, the researchers note that further research is needed to confirm the thermoregulation strategy.

Writing in the Science journal, the researchers said: “There are distinct physiological differences between scalloped hammerhead sharks and high-performance fishes.

“The latter maintain warm muscles and sensory organs during dives, but they are nevertheless affected by reductions in heart function because the heart is supplied by cold blood flowing from the gills.

“By reducing convective heat loss at the gills, scalloped hammerhead sharks maintain both muscle and heart temperature, thereby possibly preserving cardiac function during deep dives.”

“Given the effectiveness of breath holding and the strong selective forces that shape behavioural and physiological thermoregulation, this strategy could be widespread among other epipelagic and teleost fishes,” write Mark Meekan and Adrian Gleiss in a related perspective.

