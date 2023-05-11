Most deprived areas being left in broadband slow lane, says LGA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Most deprived areas being left in broadband slow lane, says LGA

By Press Association
Poorer households are being left behind in the ‘broadband slow lane’ the LGA said (Rui Vieira/PA)
Poorer households are being left behind in the ‘broadband slow lane’ the LGA said (Rui Vieira/PA)

Deprived areas of England have less access to the fastest broadband despite relying more heavily on internet usage, a new report has found.

The Local Government Association is calling for a digital exclusion minister to be appointed, in order to come up with a new strategy to close a gap which it said has left some areas in the “broadband slow lane”.

Its report said that access to fixed broadband, which supports fast speeds, is 15 percentage points lower in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived.

But it added that average monthly data usage is 46% higher in the most deprived areas than the least deprived, and indicated the more deprived areas tend to use their broadband lines more heavily.

The report, covering England only, said fixed broadband access is linked to economic activity and educational attainment.

It stated: “Each 10 percentage point increase in fixed broadband penetration is associated with a four percentage point increase in the economic activity rate and about three points in the average attainment eight score at Key Stage 4.”

The LGA said towns and cities continue to benefit from faster download and upload speeds compared with rural areas and that places with the best fixed broadband coverage tend also to have the best mobile coverage – widening the divide.

More than one in 10 (11%) of households across the UK still do not have access to the internet, and 15% of people aged 65 and over have never been online, the LGA added.

The organisation, which represents councils in England and Wales, is calling for a refreshed strategy to ensure good access across the country “to transform communities and unleash people’s full potential”.

Mark Hawthorne, digital connectivity spokesman for the LGA, said: “The Government has pledged to give every home and business access to the fastest possible broadband, but this report demonstrates the digital divide is still holding some back in the broadband slow lane.

“We need a complete refresh of the current digital inclusion strategy, which is nearly a decade old, with a minister in charge to oversee it and make sure no one is left behind.

“Reliable access to high-quality fixed and mobile broadband means that you can boost your skills, grow a business and enhance your job prospects, while also playing a vital role in reducing social isolation by keeping people in touch with family and friends.

“Councils want to make sure that, no matter which part of the country you live in or your circumstances, everyone can experience the transformational benefits that fast internet access can bring.”

