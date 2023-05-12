What the papers say – May 12

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rise in interest rates dominated the front pages across Britain on Friday.

The Financial Times reports on the Bank of England lifting interest rates, warning its inflation target will not be reached until 2025.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday May 12 https://t.co/TNgHQ7aPba pic.twitter.com/9R55FiSoEr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2023

The Daily Mirror and the i echo the FT with a fresh warning that inflation increases are not over.

Friday's front page: New UK inflation warning as Hunt admits key pledge may be broken#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @HugoGye @RichardVaughan1: https://t.co/DOfJGb3ZNq pic.twitter.com/UyWiBfnpx8 — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 11, 2023

The Daily Express focuses on economists criticising the Bank of England for inaccurate predictions.

Front page: Wrong! Wrong! Wrong! #tomorrowspapertoday Penny Mordaunt unveils that she took painkillers to carry sword: https://t.co/p3zYQKUB8z pic.twitter.com/c0OKOjJl1d — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 11, 2023

The digital edition of The Independent leads on the “mortgage misery” as interest rates hit 4.5%.

INDEPENDENT: Mortgage misery for millions as rates hit 4.5% #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UbgQjBuSkM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 11, 2023

The Daily Telegraph urges people to go back to work to help cut taxes with the workforce short of 400,000 people.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Go back to work and we can cut tax by 2p'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gaviIZnzQX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 11, 2023

The Times takes a more positive look at the economy, reporting food prices are on the way down.

Moving away from the economy, the Guardian leads with the UK sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

GUARDIAN: UK sends long-range missiles to Ukraine in first for West #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lPx3a7hf4X — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 11, 2023

The Daily Mail says prison officers have been ordered to stop calling criminals “convicts, in case it offends them”.

The Sun concentrates on showbusiness, saying Phillip Schofield has made a last-ditch attempt to save his This Morning partnership with Holly Willoughby.

On tomorrow's front page: Desperate Phillip Schofield releases extraordinary statement in fight to mend broken relationship with Holly Willoughby https://t.co/D7xMeXitVk pic.twitter.com/NAeEn2fWkX — The Sun (@TheSun) May 11, 2023

The Metro and the Daily Star say DNA from fur found after a attack on sheep shows “definitive evidence” big cats roam Britain.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BIG CAT BREAKTHROUGH PROOF CLAWS EXISTS DNA from fur found after sheep attack 'definitive evidence' predators are roaming our countryside#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UQ55vmfGRM — Metro (@MetroUK) May 11, 2023