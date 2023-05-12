Four arrested after man found stabbed to death in BMW on busy London street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four arrested after man found stabbed to death in BMW on busy London street

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation, and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far (Peter Byrne/PA)
Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead in his car with multiple stab wounds on a busy south London street.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Malyons Road in Ladywell, Lewisham, where the 29-year-old man was discovered in a grey BMW at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended, but the victim died at the scene.

The Met has launched a murder investigation, and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far. All remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran said the stabbing took place on a busy road in broad daylight, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

She said: “This was a shocking incident that took place on a busy street in the middle of the day.

“There were a large number of witnesses and I thank those people who have already taken the time to share what they saw.

“If you have footage or information but haven’t yet spoken to police, please do get in touch.

“We are building a timeline of the events surrounding the murder and your information could be a missing detail in that picture.

“If you saw anything, please do take the time to contact us.

“The victim’s family is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one in such a violent way.

“Our thoughts are with them as our investigation progresses.”

The man’s family are being supported by specialist police officers, and formal identification will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said the death will send “shock waves” through the community.

“It saddens me to see another life ended by knife crime in our city,” he said.

“I know that this incident will send shock waves throughout our community.

“Please know that I share in your concerns, and while my officers are supporting the murder investigation team, they are also available to provide support and reassurance through enhanced patrols in the area.

“If you are worried please do feel free to approach officers and speak with them.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or speak with officers from the investigation team directly via 020 87214622.

