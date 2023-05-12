Man drove BMW into parked cars after being stabbed, neighbours say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man drove BMW into parked cars after being stabbed, neighbours say

By Press Association
Malyons Road in Ladywell, Lewisham (Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA)
Malyons Road in Ladywell, Lewisham (Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA)

A man was fatally stabbed before crashing a BMW into parked cars following an altercation over a bike in south-east London, neighbours have said.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on Malyons Road in Lewisham on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the residential road at around 2pm, with the man being found inside a grey BMW. He died at the scene.

On Friday evening the Met named Alex Josephs as the victim of the stabbing.

A man aged 23, two men aged 24, and a man aged 25 were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released pending further enquiries.

According to neighbours, he was stabbed at the Ravensbourne River end of the road before driving around 30 metres in the direction of Ladywell Road.

One woman, who has lived on the road for around 30 years and asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: “He was stabbed down there then got into his car and drove up here and crashed into the cars.

“There’s a gap in the cars where the tent was. The police have only just left.

“Police and paramedics pulled him out of his car, did what they needed to do but he died. It’s sad, of course it is.

“There’s a drug problem at the end of the road. It’s changed a lot down here over the years you used to be able to play on the street but if I had kids I wouldn’t let them play out down here.”

Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, claimed a bike was crushed during the incident, and looked as though it had been thrown in front of the car in an attempt to stop it driving away.

She said: “We’ve never had an incident like this happen down here before, apparently it was all over a bike. I thought at first it was an accident and the man had a heart attack at the wheel.

“We couldn’t see him because police put tarpaulin up straight away. The paramedic told us he had been stabbed. Someone said there was a crushed bike at the top of the road and it was an altercation with a cyclist that started it.

“The bike looked like it had been thrown in front of the car to stop him driving away.”

The neighbour, who has lived in the area for a number of years, explained that police left on Friday afternoon after searching drains.

She continued: “They were looking in the drains this morning, but I didn’t see them checking the bins at all. I thought they were looking in the skip up the road at first.”

Two cars, a Fiat Punto and a Toyota Prius, were damaged as a result of the crash.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran said the stabbing took place on a busy road in broad daylight, and appealed for witnesses to come forward. She said: “This was a shocking incident that took place on a busy street in the middle of the day.

“There were a large number of witnesses and I thank those people who have already taken the time to share what they saw.

“If you have footage or information but haven’t yet spoken to police, please do get in touch.

“We are building a timeline of the events surrounding the murder and your information could be a missing detail in that picture.

“If you saw anything, please do take the time to contact us.

“The victim’s family is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one in such a violent way.

“Our thoughts are with them as our investigation progresses.”

The man’s family are being supported by specialist police officers, and formal identification will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said the death will send “shock waves” through the community.

“It saddens me to see another life ended by knife crime in our city,” he said.

“I know that this incident will send shock waves throughout our community.

“Please know that I share in your concerns, and while my officers are supporting the murder investigation team, they are also available to provide support and reassurance through enhanced patrols in the area. ”

“If you are worried please do feel free to approach officers and speak with them.”

