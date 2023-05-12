European city break costs surge 50% in a year, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European city break costs surge 50% in a year, research finds

By Press Association
Research found hotel prices in three out of four popular European cities have soared by more than 50% since last summer (Alamy/PA)
Research found hotel prices in three out of four popular European cities have soared by more than 50% since last summer (Alamy/PA)

Hotel prices for UK holidaymakers in three-quarters of popular European cities have soared by more than 50% since last summer, according to new research.

Madrid was found to have the largest percentage rise out of 35 destinations analysed by Post Office Travel Money, which attributed the overall increase to high demand.

A two-night stay in the Spanish capital will cost an average of £385 this summer, up from £161 last year, the study shows.

Visitors to Berlin face the second highest increase, from £168 to £372.

The highest prices were found to be in Amsterdam (£525), followed by Venice (£480), Dublin (£448) and Florence (£402).

The analysis only considered hotels in the centre of cities.

High prices in Madrid, Amsterdam and Venice are driven by a lack of mid-grade accommodation, Post Office Travel Money said.

Many hotels in their central areas are in the expensive five-star category.

For those searching for a value break, Lisbon was found to have the lowest average prices for tourist staples.

Examples include £1.35 for a cup of coffee, £4.52 for entry to a popular art gallery, and £39.01 for a three-course evening meal for two with house wine.

Old town of Vilnius
Vilnius in Lithuania was said to offer holidaymakers good value for money (Alamy/PA)

Lisbon’s overall prices are less than a third of those in Venice and Amsterdam, which are Europe’s most expensive cities.

Vilnius was the second cheapest city analysed, followed by Krakow.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “This year’s rise in prices makes it even more important for holidaymakers to do their homework before booking a city break.

“The increased price of accommodation could add hundreds of pounds to the overall cost of a holiday so travellers need to budget carefully for this.

“We also advise checking costs for meals, drinks and sightseeing before booking, as these are items that most city break tourists will incur.

“There are wide variations in costs between cities. People who are prepared to swap destination can make their pounds stretch much further by choosing a cheaper capital like Lisbon or Vilnius.”

The research comes after consumer group Which? said on Friday that holidaymakers hiring cars in destinations such as Spain, Italy and Greece are being charged an average of 77% more than they were in 2019, amid high demand and depleted stocks.

