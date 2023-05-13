What the papers say – May 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 13

There is little consensus on the main story of the day as Saturday’s newspaper front pages feature an array of subjects.

A week on from the coronation, it continues to occupy front pages with a newly released picture of the King and his heirs – the Prince of Wales and Prince George – featuring in several editions.

Alongside the picture on its front page, The Daily Telegraph says India is planning a push to recover colonial treasures from Britain, including the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The Daily Mail also gives much of its front page to the royal picture as it focuses on its campaign to bring back tax-free shopping for overseas visitors, saying it has won the backing of 200 firms.

And the Daily Express mixes the royal picture with a report on Nikki Allan’s mother and her 31-year fight for justice as David Boyd is found guilty of the seven-year-old’s murder.

Politics and Eurovision jostle for attention on several front pages, The Independent’s digital edition combining the two with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should be allowed to address tonight’s final in Liverpool.

Mr Sunak is the focus of the i weekend as he comes under fire from former home secretary Priti Patel for the “managed decline” of the Conservative Party.

And the PM faces more criticism on the front of The Times as inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson says government policies on science are deterring investment.

The Guardian focuses on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s assertion that the party will have to offer a radical vision “further and deeper” than Tony Blair’s government to tackle the problems faced by the country.

The only agreement on front page lead comes in The Sun and the Daily Mirror, which both focus on the reported rift between This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The Sun continues its coverage of the story by reporting on a “tense” phone call between the pair, while the Mirror suggests Schofield is fighting to keep his job.

A growing dispute between the US and South Africa over relations with Russia features in the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star focuses on the Pope’s call for Italians to have more children.

