William and Kate release video showing their role in coronation weekend

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a video documenting their role in the King’s coronation weekend.

The five-minute film, produced by filmmaker Will Warr, opens with the couple on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, before showing them on a surprise walkabout in Windsor on Sunday and at a public engagement.

The behind-the-scenes video also shows Kate at home with her children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte before leaving for the coronation ceremony, as well as shots of the family taking part in the Big Help Out with a scout group.

Louis, five, who is known for his usually animated behaviour, is shown in the film looking quite serious, while his eight-year-old sister Charlotte is beaming and playful.

Shots of Westminster Abbey are played alongside William’s homage to his father, one of the most moving parts of last weekend’s ceremony.

The film ends with William’s address to crowds at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

William at the coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

Warr, a videographer from Brixton in south London, previously made a clip posted by the prince and princess to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021.

He posted on Instagram: “An honour and a privilege to have been asked to capture behind the scenes at the King’s Coronation last weekend for @princeandprincessofwales.

“A rare and exciting opportunity to be at the heart of the celebrations and to be a part of this historic weekend.”