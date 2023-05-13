Humans could be controlled by robots, AI firm’s founder warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Humans could be controlled by robots, AI firm’s founder warns

By Press Association
An AI expert said robots could end up controlling humanity (David Jones/PA)
An AI expert said robots could end up controlling humanity (David Jones/PA)

Robots could end up controlling humanity, the founder of an artificial intelligence firm will warn.

Emad Mostaque, 40, who founded Stability AI three years ago, will say this could happen in a “worst case scenario” and humans could be told “goodbye, you’re kind of boring”.

However, governments could soon be shocked into regulating the machines by an event that suddenly makes their impact real, he will add.

In an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg On Sunday programme, he will say: “If you have a more capable thing than you, what is democracy in that kind of environment?

“This is a known unknown because we can’t conceive of something more capable than us but we all know people more capable than us.

“My personal belief is that it will be like that movie Her with Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix, humans are a bit boring and it will be like ‘goodbye, you’re kind of boring’, but I could be wrong.

“It deserves to be discussed in a public sphere, if we have agents more capable than us that we cannot control, that are going across the internet and hooked up and they achieve a level of automation, what does that mean?

“The worst case scenario is that it proliferates and basically it controls humanity because you could have a million things replicating effectively, but we don’t know.”

He believes the moment that actor Tom Hanks caught coronavirus in March 2020 was the moment millions understood the risk of the novel disease.

When a similar moment arrives with artificial intelligence governments will conclude “we need policy now”, he will claim.

The impact of the new machines could be “painful” to begin with and their effect on the economy could be greater than that caused by the pandemic, he believes.

However, he thinks the jobs which disappear will be replaced by better ones because machines will do menial tasks, allowing us to concentrate on the things which make us human.

The new technology could also bring “huge” benefits, he claims.

Companies such as ChatGPT and DeepMind will be bigger than Google and Facebook in 10 years time, he adds.

Stability AI has already been valued at 1 billion dollars (£803 million) and could soon be worth 4 billion dollars (£3.2 billion) as more money, including from Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher, floods into it.

The company created Stable Diffusion, a tool which uses AI to make images from simple text instructions by analysing pictures found online.

Mr Mostaque, a mathematician, is determined to keep his technology open source – allowing anyone to look at the code, share it and use it.

He believes this should give the public the confidence that the technology will not become too dangerous.

He will say: “I think there shouldn’t have to be a need for trust.

“If you build open models and you do it in the open, you should be criticised if you do things wrong and hopefully lauded if you do some things right.”

However, Getty Images is currently engaged in legal action against his company, with the photo agency claiming the rights to the images it sells have been infringed.

