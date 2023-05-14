Mother, two sons and nephew seriously injured in M66 crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother is fighting for life in hospital and her two sons and nephew are seriously injured following a “horrific” car crash.

Police were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles travelling southbound on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

The 38-year-old mother, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her sons aged nine and two and four-year-old nephew were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Her elder son and nephew are in a coma in intensive care, according to a GoFundMe page aimed at raising money for the children’s recoveries if they wake up.

It has already raised more than £16,000.

The page says: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.

“These next few weeks/months will be critical for the family and is absolutely traumatising for them all.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 22-year-old Adil Iqbal has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is set to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

Sergeant Matt Waggett from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene.”