Talking to toddlers boosts early brain development – scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Talking to toddlers boosts early brain development – scientists

By Press Association
Talking to toddlers helps shape their developing brain, scientists have found (John Stillwell/PA)
Talking to toddlers helps shape their developing brain, scientists have found (John Stillwell/PA)

Talking to toddlers can help advance early brain development, scientists have found.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) discovered that two-and-a-half-year-olds who heard more speech in everyday life had more myelin – a substance that makes brain signals more efficient – in language-related areas of their brains.

The researchers said their findings, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, demonstrate how talking to toddlers can shape their developing brain.

Lead researcher Prof John Spencer, from UEA’s School of Psychology, said: “We know that children’s brains develop very rapidly in the first two years of life, with brain volume at about 80% that of an adult brain by the age of two.

“Myelin is made up of protein and fatty substances and forms an insulating layer around nerves in the brain.”

He added: “Imagine you have a hosepipe with lots of holes in it.

“Myelin is like wrapping the hosepipe with duct tape – it insulates neural fibres, bringing more of the ‘signal’ from one brain area to the next.”

For the study, the researchers gave 163 babies and toddlers small recording devices to wear for three days.

They analysed just over 6,000 hours of language data in total, which included words spoken by the children as well as speech from adults.

When the children were asleep, the researchers carefully placed them in an MRI scanner to measure myelin in their brains.

A child playing
The researchers said their study is one of the first to show that listening to speech is associated with brain structure early in development (PA)

Prof Spencer said: “What we found is that the toddlers who heard more speech in their everyday environment also had more myelin, which is likely to support more sophisticated language processing.

“In other words – talking to your kids is very important in early development as it helps to shape the brain.”

The researchers said their study is one of the first to show that listening to speech is associated with brain structure early in development.

Prof Spencer said: “Prior work showed a similar association in four to six-year-olds, but our findings push this association much earlier in development.

“Indeed, we even found associations between language input and brain structure in six-month-old infants.”

He added: “Although there is still much more to learn about these processes, the message to caregivers is clear – talk to your baby, your toddler, your child.

“Not only are they listening, but your language input is literally shaping their brains.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers try to barge way into Aberdeen business park and football pitch – but…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
4
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
5
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
6
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
7
The match took place at the Links next to Aberdeen beach. Image: Google Maps.
Two men given police warnings after disturbance at Aberdeen cricket match
8
Talking to toddlers helps shape their developing brain, scientists have found (John Stillwell/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
9
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
10
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank