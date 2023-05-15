Former Pc faces tribunal over alleged failure to probe Wayne Couzens claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Former Pc faces tribunal over alleged failure to probe Wayne Couzens claims

By Press Association
Wayne Couzens is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard (Met Police/PA)
A former Metropolitan Police officer faces a disciplinary hearing on Monday over alleged missed opportunities to catch Wayne Couzens before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

Former Police Constable Samantha Lee is said to have failed to make “the correct investigative inquiries” in March 2021 over a flashing allegation against the then serving firearms officer.

She is also said to have lied about her actions when questioned.

In March, Couzens was sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three counts of indecent exposure.

Wayne Couzens court case
Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Wayne Couzens (Family handout/PA)

He was already serving life behind bars for kidnapping Ms Everard as she walked home through Clapham, south London, on March 3 2021 and then murdering her.

Two of the exposure charges involved him flashing at women at a drive-through restaurant days before the killing.

He also indecently exposed himself to a female cyclist on a Kent country lane in November 2020.

He had not been identified as a police officer when he kidnapped 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard.

The allegations state: “It is alleged that in March 2021 former Pc Lee failed to undertake the correct investigative inquiries into an allegation of indecent exposure (concerning Wayne Couzens as the named suspect) and that she subsequently provided a misleading account of her actions when questioned about them.

“The matter set out above is alleged to amount to gross misconduct in that it is so serious as to justify dismissal.”

Ms Lee is said to have breached force’s standards on duties and responsibilities as well as honesty and integrity.

If she is found to have committed gross misconduct, she could be banned from serving in the force again.

The misconduct hearing at Palestra House in Southwark is expected to last seven days from Monday to May 23.

