BMW ‘driver’ due in court as pregnant mother and boys fight for life after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

BMW ‘driver’ due in court as pregnant mother and boys fight for life after crash

By Press Association
Frankie Jules-Hough was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Frankie Jules-Hough was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)

A man is due in court as a pregnant mother-of-two fights for her life in hospital after a motorway crash that also left her son and nephew badly hurt.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four, who is believed to be her nephew, at about 3.10pm on Saturday.

Ms Hough’s other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

Emergency services were called to reports of a smash between two vehicles travelling south on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, police said.

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Hope Street, Accrington, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a BMW car, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Keeley D Berry, a friend of Ms Jules-Hough’s family, said on Facebook: “Franki Hough you have to pull through. You have to. Please please pray for her and the boys and her unborn baby girl.

“You’ve never let ANYTHING beat you, please please please please.”

A GoFundMe appeal for the family set up by a friend said Ms Hough is 18-weeks pregnant.

The appeal says Tommy and Tobias are in induced comas in intensive care in hospital.

It adds: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.”

The appeal has already raised more than £18,000.

Sergeant Matt Waggett from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks