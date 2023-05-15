Climate activists call crown court judge ‘unprincipled bully’ during protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate activists call crown court judge ‘unprincipled bully’ during protest

By Press Association
A group of 24 climate activists protested against the arrest of a fellow activist for showing this message to jurors (Zoe Broughton/PA)
Climate activists have called a crown court judge an “unprincipled bully” during a protest against the arrest of a fellow activist for contempt of court.

Trudi Warner, 68, was detained on March 29 after she allegedly showed jurors in a trial involving Insulate Britain members a placard with the words: “You have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience.”

The message references a plaque at the Old Bailey commemorating a trial in 1670 where jurors were locked up and fined for giving a not guilty verdict for two preachers – which “established the right of juries to give their verdict according to their convictions”.

Judge Silas Reid had told jurors in the trial, at Inner London Crown Court, to decide the case according to the law and evidence, and to leave aside any of their own views about climate change or property insulation.

Ms Warner, from Walthamstow, east London, has been referred to Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC for a decision on whether to press ahead with a contempt of court charge.

On Monday morning, 24 activists from Extinction Rebellion sat outside Inner London Crown Court carrying placards with the same message borne by Ms Warner.

The activists said they also handed in a letter to the court stating their intentions.

Lawyer Tim Crosland, who was disbarred for leaking a draft judgment about the building of a third runway at Heathrow Airport, said the protesters had chosen to be outside the court during another Insulate Britain trial to test Judge Reid.

He said: “He’s backed off, he’s left us alone. He’s exposed himself as an unprincipled bully. Because if he really believed that those signs were interfering with the courts of justice, it was his duty to stop us. And he didn’t.

“Think about what it means for Trudi and others who’ve been arrested. Those prosecutions are completely unsustainable, assuming we don’t get arrested now.”

The protesters, made up of doctors, lawyers and Quakers as well as a rabbi and a former police officer, sat in a row along the pavement outside the court premises showing their placards to passers-by.

Angie Zelter said: “We’ve been here about half an hour and jurors have been going in most of them not looking very carefully at the placards, but some of them definitely, and I’ve had a couple of smiles from a few jurors.

“Then there was one guy who looked like he was a lawyer with his little funny white things on him coming along, taking a picture of every single one of us – that was interesting.

“It’s very quiet. But the most important thing is that we’re here in solidarity with other people who are trying to inform jurors of their rights.”

Olympian Etienne Stott, who retired from slalom canoeing and is now a prominent climate activist, said: “For juries to be able to acquit a defendant on the basis of their conscience, they have to know the whole truth.

“At the moment, some judges are stopping that from happening by making it impossible for a defendant to tell the jury why they did what they did.

“This to me is very, very dangerous because it means that this right no longer has the power, no longer has the teeth that it needs.”

