Ban soil imports to save native plant and animal species, say conservationists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ban soil imports to save native plant and animal species, say conservationists

By Press Association
Wildlife conservationists are calling for a ban on importing foreign soil to stop non-native invasive species contributing to the decline of British nature (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wildlife conservationists are calling for a ban on importing foreign soil to stop non-native invasive species contributing to the decline of British nature (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wildlife conservationists are calling for a ban on importing foreign soil to the UK to stop non-native invasive species contributing to the decline of British nature.

Insects, seeds and microorganisms can hitch a ride on soil, compost and potted plants and threaten to outcompete with or prey upon native species, the Wildlife Countryside Link (WCL) said.

More than 350,000 tonnes of plants and soils were imported to the UK in 2021 and of this, 287,000 tonnes came from the EU, which does not allow imports of UK soil to protect its wildlife.

WCL said the UK should take a similar approach given that it was ranked in the bottom 10% of countries worldwide for its biodiversity health by the Natural History Museum and because non-native species are a key driver of biodiversity loss.

Richard Benwell, chief executive of WCL, said: “Invasive species are a growing threat to wildlife in the UK. It only takes one or two eggs or a few spores hidden in imported soils to introduce organisms that can play havoc on our ecosystems.

“Once they have a foothold, it’s hard to stop damage spreading, but prevention is possible and so much more affordable.

“Phasing out imports of soils would help prevent further disasters like ash dieback. As part of a robust strategy to hold back and root out invasive species, this is an essential part of any plan to halt the decline of nature.”

Experts have identified the New Zealand flatworm, which eats native earthworms; the Spanish Slug, a “voracious eater of crops, wild and garden plants”; and the harlequin ladybird, which has displaced native ladybirds leading to a reduction of two-thirds over 10 years.

The ash dieback fungus has also been affecting native ash trees since it was first recorded in the UK in 2012.

It is estimated that up to 95% of ash trees will be wiped out while Oxford University researchers predicted this will cost the country £15 billion in clear-up costs as well as lost benefits such as water and air purification and carbon sequestration.

Joan Edwards, director of policy & public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Both the UK economy and the natural world are paying a steep price for the impact of invasive species.

“Nature soil invaders are already hitting British wildlife hard, out-competing and eating species from our beautiful but rare lilies and fritillaries, through to gardeners’ friends like ladybirds and earthworms.

“The economic cost of invasive species is more than £2 billion a year, impacting shipping, rivers, recreation, timber and even the gin industry.

“Closing a major route to entry to the UK, by banning soil imports, makes good economic sense and is vital for nature’s recovery.”

Other species that have been identified as an emerging risk to native UK plants includes the Japanese beetle, the larvae of which live in soil and can be easily moved with rooted plants.

WCL said these beetles have caused major damage to apple, birch, lime and rose in North America with maples, birch, apples and other stone fruit trees at risk in the UK.

Current summer temperatures are thought to be too cool for the beetle to thrive in the UK but this may change as increasingly hotter summers become more common through climate change.

Alisha Anstee, lead policy advocate of tree health and invasive species at Woodland Trust, said: “The introduction of invasive species including certain tree diseases is one of the most serious threats to trees and other wildlife in the UK.

“The UK is suffering the impacts of many imported invasive species, some of which can travel undetected in the soil.

“It is likely that Phytophthora ramorum, which is causing larch dieback, arrived via the plant trade and this disease is now leading to mass tree loss.

“Prevention is much easier and cheaper than attempting to find a cure when it comes to dealing with these invasive threats.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The flames were still burning on the sailing boat over three hours after the call came in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastguard called to boat fire near Stonehaven Harbour
2
Gateway Business Park
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
3
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
2
4
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers
5
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
6
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen REJECT chance to enter colts in Conference League – here’s why
7
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
8
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
9
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
10
Subway drive thru is coming to Elgin.
Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin