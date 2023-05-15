Primary school teacher denies killing partner as ‘revenge’ for suspected affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Primary school teacher denies killing partner as ‘revenge’ for suspected affair

By Press Association
Fiona Beal appeared at Northampton Crown Court (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Fiona Beal appeared at Northampton Crown Court (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

A primary school teacher who stabbed her partner in the neck and buried his body in their back garden has denied the killing was “revenge” for a suspected affair.

Fiona Beal told jurors she could not remember using Nicholas Billingham’s phone to view online pornography after his death, moving his van, ordering a galvanised wood burner and changing her council tax status from double to single occupancy.

She also claimed she had no memory of using the 42-year-old’s credit card to renew her TV licence nine days after he is believed to have been killed.

Nicholas Billingham inquest
Nicholas Billingham, whose body was found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house (Family handout/Northamptonshire Police/PA)

The Crown alleges Beal got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask before using a knife to stab him in their bedroom in a planned attack on November 1, 2021.

The Year 6 teacher, of Moore Street, Northampton, denies murdering Mr Billingham, claiming her “broken” mental state means she is guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

After telling a Northampton Crown Court jury on Monday that she was smoking around ten joints of cannabis on non-school days at the time of the killing, Beal was asked about messages she had sent to the victim’s mother using his phone.

Prosecutor Steven Perian KC said Mr Billingham’s mother, Yvonne Valentine, sent him a message in December 2021 and received a response saying he was “back selling cars and happy” and wishing her a happy New Year.

Admitting that she had written the message while pretending to be Mr Billingham, Beal told the court: “It wasn’t a kind thing to do.”

During Mr Perian’s cross-examination, the 49-year-old said she did not know what had happened to Mr Billingham’s clothing, belongings and credit cards.

“I don’t remember what room I killed him in,” she said. “I remember dragging something heavy into the garden but it’s not a clear memory.”

Body found in Northampton garden
Items being removed from Fiona Beal’s home in Kingsley, Northampton following a discovery of a body in a rear garden (Jacob King/PA)

Asked about her use of Mr Billingham’s phone to view pornography online after his death, Beal told the court: “It would have to be me, yes.

“I think at this point I was using them (Mr Billingham’s phone and her phone) interchangeably. I don’t think it was a conscious decision to use either phone.”

Beal, whose evidence is expected to finish later this week, also said she did not recall using her late partner’s mobile to send a message to his cousin in the early hours of January 1 last year.

At the conclusion of his cross-examination, Mr Perian put it to Beal that the killing had “nothing to do with cannabis use.”

Beal answered: “I don’t know.”

She then rejected the suggestion that she had killed Mr Billingham because she suspected he was having an affair, telling the jury: “No. There had been plenty of affairs over the years.

Mr Perian continued: “This was a revenge killing wasn’t it?”

Beal answered: “No.”

Reacting to the suggestion by Mr Perian that a “confession book” found shortly before her arrest was a written record of what she had actually done, Beal told the jury: “No, I say it’s just a journal.”

The trial was adjourned until Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The flames were still burning on the sailing boat over three hours after the call came in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastguard called to boat fire near Stonehaven Harbour
2
Gateway Business Park
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
3
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
2
4
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers
5
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
6
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen REJECT chance to enter colts in Conference League – here’s why
7
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
8
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
9
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
10
Subway drive thru is coming to Elgin.
Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin