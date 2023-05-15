Information from UVF corrected family’s narrative – Paul Crawford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Information from UVF corrected family’s narrative – Paul Crawford

By Press Association
John Crawford with his wife Eileen (Family handout/PA)
John Crawford with his wife Eileen (Family handout/PA)

Paul Crawford was 17-years-old on January 9 1974 when his father John did not return home from work.

As the family prepared to celebrate his younger sister’s fourth birthday, they were instead plunged into the shock and grief of learning their father had been killed.

They faced years of misinformation, with a caller purporting to be from the Official IRA claiming responsibility for Mr Crawford’s killing, a rumour he had been killed by people who had tried to rob him and false allegations he had been involved in two murders.

The family went through an inquest, a criminal trial, a Police Ombudsman’s investigation and an Historical Enquiries Team investigation, but still felt the misinformation had not been addressed.

The process with the UVF came about after Mr Crawford reached out to Progressive Unionist Party members on social media in 2015 and attended a party conference where legacy was discussed with Winston Irvine.

The following year, at a conference on legacy at the Queen’s University Belfast, Mr Crawford publicly challenged Mr Irvine over his father’s murder and the pair began talking and started working together.

It took 40 meetings and countless telephone conversations across seven years, but Mr Crawford said he got what he wanted – an acknowledgement of responsibility from the UVF.

What he did not expect was to receive a report from the UVF, printed on UVF headed paper, with all the collated information he had been given on his father’s murder.

Mr Crawford said the information they received corrected a number of things they had believed, including where their father had been killed.

It included their rationale, the sequence of events and timings.

Paul Crawford
Paul Crawford verified every piece of information he received (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Crawford emphasised that he verified every piece of information he received.

He said there had been “good will, honesty and integrity” shown across the process, and received “full answers”.

“Throughout the process I was crystal clear that I wanted explanation, not justification,” he said.

Asked whether he had been offered an apology, Mr Crawford said he was but he had refused it, saying he believed if he accepted an apology it was tantamount to saying it was OK.

He also pointed out that far from just the one person who was jailed for his father’s killing, there had been a number of people involved, from those who carried out the killing to those who planned it and those who ordered it, and queried whether they would all be sorry.

Mr Crawford said the two sides agreed to refer back to the apology which Gusty Spence issued on behalf of the UVF when he announced their ceasefire in 1994.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The flames were still burning on the sailing boat over three hours after the call came in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastguard called to boat fire near Stonehaven Harbour
2
Gateway Business Park
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
3
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
2
4
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers
5
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
6
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen REJECT chance to enter colts in Conference League – here’s why
7
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
8
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
9
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
10
Subway drive thru is coming to Elgin.
Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin