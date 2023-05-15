Bus industry warns one in seven services at risk if funding halted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus industry warns one in seven services at risk if funding halted

By Press Association
Up to one in seven bus services across England could be lost if Government funding is not extended, an industry body has warned (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Up to one in seven bus services across England could be lost if Government funding is not extended, an industry body has warned (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Up to one in seven bus services across England could be lost if Government funding is not extended, an industry body has warned.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) urged ministers to provide long-term support for the sector and claimed passengers are “clearly worried” about services being cut.

The Government’s current funding deal to keep services running despite the fall in demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic expires at the end of June.

But operators planning to cancel or change routes are required to give six weeks’ notice, meaning they are eager for a new agreement to be secured by Friday.

A survey of 2,050 people commissioned by CPT indicated that 59% of bus users are worried about increased travel costs and being disconnected from work and leisure opportunities if services are reduced.

The results of the poll, shared with the PA news agency, also suggested that 68% of low earners are anxious about how they would get to work if local bus services were cut.

This rises to 71% of people who do not drive regularly.

The CPT warned that 15% of services in England could be axed if the Government’s bus recovery grant is not continued or replaced.

It believes £260 million a year would allow operators and local authorities to maintain services at current levels.

In February, the grant was extended for three months to June 30 at a cost of up to £80 million.

CPT chief executive Graham Vidler said: “With over a million people travelling to work every day by bus, we know how important buses are to levelling up communities by keeping them connected to the jobs market.

“With the risk of service reductions looming, this new research shows that people are clearly worried about getting to work as well as having to spend more by travelling by car or being cut off all together.

“If the Government is really serious about levelling up and getting people back into the workplace, then it needs to back our buses for the long term.”

Latest Government figures show bus use in Britain outside London was at 90% of pre-coronavirus levels on May 5.

This was eight percentage points higher than the equivalent day last year.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “Since March 2020, we’ve invested over £2 billion to maintain bus routes, including a further £80 million to continue protecting vital bus routes until the end of June.

“To help with the cost of living as well as encourage more people back onto buses, we have also capped single tickets at £2 until the end of June, and allocated more than a billion pounds to improve services across England.

“We will set out future steps in due course.”

– The survey for CPT was conducted by research company Opinium last month.

