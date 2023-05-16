Luke Evans: Debut TV director Michael Sheen ‘knows what he needs from actors’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Evans: Debut TV director Michael Sheen ‘knows what he needs from actors’

By Press Association
Luke Evans stars in The Way (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dracula Untold star Luke Evans has said Michael Sheen in his debut as a television director “knows what he needs from you” as an actor.

The 44-year-old Welsh actor is starring in upcoming BBC drama series The Way alongside Frost/Nixon star Sheen and It’s A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells.

The three-part “emotional and darkly humorous story” is set to focus on how a family, the Driscolls, contend with a civil uprising in their small Welsh industrial town.

Speaking at Wales Screen Summit, with Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip, Evans said: “It’s Michael Sheen’s first directing job. You’d never think it.

“You look at the picture board in your trailer and think, how has he managed to get all these people in this Welsh story? Because he’s Michael Sheen.

“As a director he’s great, because he’s an actor. He understands how to speak to an actor. He knows what he needs and how to get it out of you.”

Evans, also known for Beauty And The Beast and The Pembrokeshire Murders, stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, in the series.

The drama, written by Sherwood’s James Graham, has been co-created by Sheen, Graham and documentary filmmaker Adam Curtis.

Evans also said he is “getting to the point” where he “would love” to try being a director in the future.

He said said: “I’ve done 37 movies, I’ve seen some great directing and some terrible directing, it’s just the way it is…

“I’m a stickler for detail. Continuity’s my thing, I can’t bear it when it’s bad. I would love to do it here, bring it to Wales. There’s so many wonderful stories to be told – who knows, I might even be writing.”

The Welsh actor also spoke being a “proud gay man” and starring in his upcoming film Our Son, in which he plays a husband going through a custody battle with Pose actor Billy Porter.

Billy Porter stars in Our Son opposite Luke Evans (Matt Crossick/PA)

Evans said: “I knew there would come a point where I felt it was a story worth telling … (that) we’re all the same, we’re all going through equal pain and heartache and I felt this story did that.

“It’s not the first gay character I’ve played – but it’s really meaty, poignant, emotional, powerful and real. Not sensational.

“Doesn’t have to be sensational or to shock. This is just real life, and I wanted to tell that story … as heartbreaking as it was.

“Everyone will be able to relate to it, not necessarily just for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a story of hope.”

