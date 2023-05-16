Plastic pollution could be reduced by 80% by 2040, UN says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plastic pollution could be reduced by 80% by 2040, UN says

By Press Association
Plastic pollution clogs up oceans and beaches across the world which can be devastating for wildlife (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Plastic pollution could be reduced by 80% by 2040 if countries and companies make deep policy and market shifts, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has said.

To do this, there needs to be more reusing, recycling and more reorienting and diversifying of plastic products, the authors said.

This would include governments promoting refillable bottles, bulk dispensers, deposit-return-schemes and packaging take-back schemes – which could reduce 30% of plastic waste.

An additional 20% could be reduced if recycling became a more stable and profitable industry, while removing fossil fuel subsidies and forcing packaging designers to enhance products’ recyclability would mean the amount of recyclable plastics would increase from 21% to 50%.

Using alternatives such as paper or compostable materials instead of plastic for wrappers, sachets and takeaway items could also save a further 17% in plastic pollution, UNEP said.

All this would still leave 100 million tonnes of single-use and short-lived plastic waste which UNEP said could be dealt with by setting and implementing design and safety standards for its disposal, such as making manufacturers responsible for products shedding microplastics.

UNEP’s executive director Inger Andersen said: “The way we produce, use and dispose of plastics is polluting ecosystems, creating risks for human health and destabilising the climate.

“This UNEP report lays out a roadmap to dramatically reduce these risks through adopting a circular approach that keeps plastics out of ecosystems, out of our bodies and in the economy.

“If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins.”

The report, titled Turning off the Tap: How the world can end plastic pollution and create a circular economy, comes before a second round of negotiations in Paris on a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution.

The authors of the report said shifting to a more circular economy would result in savings of $1.27 trillion US dollars (£1 trillion) while a further $3.25 trillion (£2.6 trillion) would be saved from improved health, climate, air pollution, marine ecosystems and litigation-related costs.

It would also create a net increase of 700,000 jobs by 2040, mostly in low-income countries.

UNEP said the investment costs are “significant but below the spending without this systemic change” – $65 billion (£51.9 billion) as opposed to $113 billion (£90 billion) without the change.

Much of this could be raised by using investments that would have been earmarked for more plastic production, or by introducing a levy on virgin plastic products.

Failing to introduce these policies in time and delaying by five years could lead to an increase of 80 million tonnes of plastic pollution by 2040, UNEP said.

The UK Government announced in January that it was introducing a deposit-return scheme in 2025 where plastic bottles will come with an extra cost that is redeemable once recycled.

It is estimated that five million tonnes of plastic is used every year in the UK, half of which comes from packaging.

Plastic has been found in almost every corner of the world, including Antarctica while earlier this year scientists recorded for the first time a disease caused by plastic in birds – named plasticosis – which inflames the digestive tract.

